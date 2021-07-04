Happy 4th of July from Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two

After Bruce Wayne's date with Selina, Kyle gets cut short Batman heads down to Gotham Docks to survey the crime scene of The Holiday Killer's latest victim. The extra fireworks don't fool the Dark knight as he leaves to investigate who is behind strange green gas. Scarecrow? The Mad Hatter? Catwoman? Answers forthcoming in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two arriving July 27, 2021, on Digital and August 10, 2021, on Blu-ray.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two completes the two-film adaptation as the Holiday Killer is still at large and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy, Batman is nowhere to be found. Once free, Bruce quickly uncovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy's employer Carmine Falcone. His ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spinning out of control, The Roman has been forced to partner with Gotham City's rogues' gallery. Harvey Dent is being pulled apart attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. Now his newly scarred face unleashes the duality of his cracked psyche after being suppressed his entire life. Two-Face decides to deliver judgment to those who've wronged him, his family, and all of Gotham. The caped Crusader must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman, and Gotham City itself.

The all-star cast includes Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Smallville) as Batman/ Bruce Wayne, Naya Rivera (Glee) as Catwoman Selina Kyle⁷, Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas) as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke (Twilight, Revolution, Zoo) as James Gordon, Titus Welliver (Bosch, Deadwood, The Town) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man, Dune, The Dark Knight) as Calendar Man, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Joker, Amy Landecker (Your Honor, Transparent) as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid (The Boys, The Hunger Games) as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Solomon Grundy, Jim Pirri (World of Warcraft franchise) as Sal Maroni, and Alastair Duncan (The Batman, Batman Unlimited franchise) as Alfred. Additional voices were provided by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, and Gary Leroi Gray.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two – which will be accompanied by the latest DC Showcase animated short, Blue Beetle –arrives July 27, 2021, on Digital and August 10, 2021, on Blu-ray.