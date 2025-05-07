Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the old guard 2

The Old Guard 2: First Poster Released, Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow

Netflix has released the first poster for The Old Guard 2. The trailer will debut tomorrow, and the film will stream on July 2nd.

Article Summary Netflix unveils the first official poster for The Old Guard 2 ahead of its long-awaited release.

The Old Guard 2 trailer is set to premiere tomorrow, ramping up anticipation for the sequel.

Netflix confirms the release date: The Old Guard 2 will begin streaming worldwide on July 2, 2025.

After production delays, the film returns nearly five years after the original's debut on Netflix.

After a very long production cycle, The Old Guard 2 is finally coming out this summer, almost five years to the day after the first film was released on Netflix. Netflix hasn't told us a ton about the movie or the plot yet, though the summary does indicate they could be focusing on the least interesting part of this entire concept, i.e., trying to explain how the immortality works and/or happens. Do we need to remind you what happened when Star Wars tried to explain what the Force is? Anyway, we got some images last month, and today we got our first poster with the promise that the first trailer will be released tomorrow. This is pretty early for Netflix to start hyping up a film, but considering how long they have dragged this release out, it's not surprising either.

The Old Guard 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she's worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, and also starring Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez. The Old Guard 2 will be released on July 2, 2025, almost five years to the day after the release of the first film.

