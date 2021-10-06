The Lion King II: Simba's Pride Illustration Hits Auction Today

Do you know what a fun aspect of being an animation fan during the 1990s and 2000s was? Those straight-to-VHS/DVD sequels. These things were underrated! Aladdin continued with the Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves. The Land Before Time continued with a long, long, long run of follow-ups. Even Disney's epic The Lion King received future installments with The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and the in-betweenquel The Lion King 1, which takes place before, during, and after the first film with a new Timone and Pumba-focused story. Now, fans of Disney's The Lion King can remember these underappreciated parts of the franchise with this great collectible item now up for auction over at Heritage: an original animation drawing from the direct-to-video sequel, depicting Simba.

A fantastic rough drawing of Simba from the Disney film, Lion King II: Simba's Pride. In the film the daughter of Simba and Nala and heiress of all the empire befriends the eldest son of Scar, and together they will try to reunite the two herds. Most of the original cast returned to their roles from the first film including Matthew Broderick in the lead role as Simba. Ian Harrowell served as the supervising animator for Simba. This amazing illustration was rendered in graphite on 12 field size animation paper. The piece is loaded with animator's timing charts and notes. L57 is noted in the lower right. Condition is Fine.

Everyone hoping to add this The Lion King II: Simba's Pride piece to their collection can head over to Heritage Auctions, where this is now live. Best of luck, and long live the King! In a, uh… in a good way. Not in a threatening, Scar kind of way.