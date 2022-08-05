Insidious 5 Adds Three To Cast As Production Begins

Insidious 5 is now in production, and three more have been added to the cast. Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Hiam Abbass will join series stars Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins. Wilson is making his directorial debut with the film, from a script by Scott Teams, from a story by Leigh Whannell and Teems. Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse, as well as James Wan and Whannell. It looks like this one will mostly take place at college. Deadline had the news of the castings.

Insidious Returns To Its Roots

"Set ten years after the end of Insidious 2, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) heads east to drop his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off at an idyllic, ivy-covered university. However, Dalton's college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both." Thank god they are returning to the original family for this film. The last two, though I, like most horror fans, will forever love Lin Shaye, were terrible films. It will forever be odd to me that this series started right around when The Conjuring franchise did, and this one didn't take off like the other. I actually think the first Insidious is the best of either franchise.

The four Insidious films have earned a combined $539 million at the box office against a combined budget of $26 million, so extremely profitable. As bad as it was, the fourth film, The Last Key from 2018, had the highest gross in the franchise as well, with $167 million worldwide. It will be interesting to see what Wilson brings to the director's chair as well. We shall see when Insidious 5 opens on July 7th, 2023. It is now in production, so expect more casting announcements as they progress.