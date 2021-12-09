The Matrix Resurrections: New Clip and a Giant Pile of HQ Images
|
The Matrix Resurrections is looking like it's going to be one of the cooler releases of the year. Warner Bros. has done an excellent job of hiding exactly what this movie is about, and while the first screenings have happened, the social embargo hasn't come down yet, and there haven't been any spoilers. [Please don't send me any if you find any, thank you] They have been picking up the marketing after showing almost nothing for the entire year. We got a new trailer recently, and with a new trailer came a massive drop of new high-quality images from the media site. On top of the new images, the Game Awards are currently going on, and it makes sense that this movie would make an appearance. We got a new clip that continues to tease what exactly this movie is going to be about and what the meta-narrative of all of this is going to be. "Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia" is about as on the nose as you can get.
From visionary filmmaker,
Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
The film also stars
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ( Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff ( Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris ( Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith ( Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.