The New Uncharted Poster Looks Incredibly Generic

All eyes are on Tom Holland this weekend because Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming out, but that isn't the only big movie that Holland has coming out in the coming months. After many years of delays, Uncharted is finally making it to the big screen this February with Holland as the star. Unfortunately for fans of the video game series, the movie hasn't exactly inspired a lot of hype so far. The games set themselves apart by their gameplay and not so much for the story. That's not to say the story is bad, it's just rather generic, and that is exactly what the movie looks like from all of the footage and the pictures we've seen so far. Sony doesn't appear to be going out of their way to change anyone's mind on how generic this all is by the poster they dropped today either because it is also one of the most generic-looking things in the entire world.

None of this is to say that Uncharted is going to be bad because it's all stuff we've seen before. You can make something familiar look new again with a little effort, but it remains to be seen if this "been in development since 2008" movie is going to have anything to set it apart.

Summary: Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of "the greatest treasure never found" while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan's long-lost brother.

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18, 2022.

