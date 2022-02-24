The Northman: 4 New Images from Robert Eggers's Viking Film

In recent years, Robert Eggers has brought some of the most interesting and weird-ass movies to the big screen, and we love to see it. He isn't someone who holds back, so when we got the chance to see the Focus Features part of the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, and they showed footage from The Northman, this writer was in from the moment they said Eggers name. The first trailer and images were released back in December, and things have been a little quiet ever since. That isn't that surprising considering the giant question mark hanging over the entire spring movie season, but the EPK did drop some more images that look pretty sweet.

The cast for The Northman is pretty awesome, and it looks like it's going to be bonkers in the best possible way. The question of whether or not it's going to find an audience remains to be seen. Movies like this either hit hard or don't hit at all, which is unfortunate. We can hope this is a hit for Eggers, and studios continue to let him bring his awesome visions to life.

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. It will be released on April 22, 2022.