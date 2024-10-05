Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: the princess diaries 3

The Princess Diaries 3: Adele Lim To Direct, Anne Hathaway To Star

The Princess Diaries 3 is a go, with Adele Lim of Raya and the Last Dragon set to direct and Anne Hathaway confirming on social media that she will star.

Article Summary The Princess Diaries 3 confirmed with Adele Lim directing and Anne Hathaway returning as Mia Thermopolis.

Director Adele Lim praises the franchise's themes of female power, joy, and mentorship in her statement.

Anne Hathaway announced her return via Instagram, thrilling fans of the beloved series.

The Princess Diaries 3 emerges from development hell, promising a nostalgic journey for fans.

If you're a fan of a Disney property and feel like you've been loudly begging for a sequel or another entry in the franchise for years, now is the time for your wishes to come true. We got more Hocus Pocus, another Freaky Friday is on the way, and now another movie that defined the childhoods for an entire generation is getting its third film. The Princess Diaries 3 is a go. Deadline reports that Adele Lim, who worked on Raya and the Last Dragon for Disney and the fantastically underrated Joyride, is set to direct the film. We got some producer credits including Debra Martin Chase and Lim's producing partner Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack serving as executive producers. Floria Greeson is set to write the script.

Lim said in a statement: "As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy, and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

All of that would be good news enough, but the star of the previous two films, Anne Hathaway, decided to jump on social media and confirm on her official Instagram that she is also returning to the series and reprising her role as Mia Thermopolis.

So now we know the star is also returning for the third film, which is excellent news for fans. The first two films were released in 2001 and 2004, respectively. They garnered quite a dedicated fanbase, and as years have passed, the movies have continued to have staying power in the pop culture zeitgeist. The first film grossed just over $163 million on a $26 million budget to mixed reviews from critics, but for the fans it resonated with, it really resonated with them. The second film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, made just over $134 million on a budget of $45 million, so not quite as good, and this one was reviewed even worse. However, fans haven't cared in the slightest and have been showing their love for this franchise for decades. This film has been hanging out in varying levels of development hell since 2016 with several false starts. This is fans' first real confirmation for The Princess Diaries 3. No other former cast members have been confirmed to return.

