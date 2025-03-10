Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: edgar wright, Glen Powell, The Running Man

The Running Man: Remake Is An "Intense, Dangerous Road Movie"

Edgar Wright says his remake of the 80s action classic The Running Man is an "Intense, Dangerous Road Movie." It hits theaters in November.

The Running Man is one of the more anticipated films of the latter part of 2025, and with good reason. A remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film, which is based on a Stephen King story written by Richard Bachman, it stars Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Sean Hayes, and Colman Domingo. Edgar Wright directs from a script by himself and Michael Bacall. This will lean more heavily on the book, as detailed in a new interview with Empire by Wright.

The Running Man For A New Generation

"One of the things about the book that I loved was the fact that Ben Richards is out in the world on his own, so it's like the deadliest game of hide and seek," Wright tells Empire. "It does feel like making a road movie in a lot of ways: a very intense, dangerous road movie," he adds. "Ben is moving through different environments and meeting different people as he tries to survive 30 days out in the wild."

I do love that the setting is being opened up more and not confined to a studio; that will give the action more space to breathe. The Running Man is beloved not just for its violence, though; it has a wicked sense of humor. I am sure that Wright will keep that tone, but it is important not to lean too far into silliness. Powell has the chops for this role to be a huge springboard for him. If this is a hit, this one will cement him as one of the go-to actors in Hollywood. I was on the fence when this was announced, as the original is one of my favorite 80s films and high on my list of personal favorite action films. But the more I read, and with that cast, consider myself excited.

The Running Man will open in theaters on November 7.

