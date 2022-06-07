The Sea Beast Trailer & Poster Debut On Netflix Geeked Week

The Sea Beast kicked things off at Netflix Geeked Week today, with Karl Urban introducing us to the world of the new animated film. Starring the voice talents of Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Dan Stevens, the film tells the story of a young girl who stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter and the journey they go on together. The trailer is full of laugh-out-loud moments and some of the best animation in a Netflix film to date. You can watch the trailer and see the new poster for the film below.

Sea Beast Will Also Play In Select Theaters

The film comes from Chris Williams, a Disney veteran who directed Bolt and Big Hero 6 and co-directed Moana. He talked before about some of where he got his inspirations for The Sea Beast: "I spent a lot of time talking to a guy named Gordon Laco, who was one of the consultants on Master and Commander. That movie's held up as one of the best examples of an accurate depiction of life at sea. And I was just so inspired by Gordon's knowledge and his passion, and I really wanted to do right by Gordon and a lot of the people that we talked to who really cared a lot about these ships in this era."

This is exactly the type of animated film Netflix needs. They have had some very good films for sure, that cannot be denied. But this one is different; this one feels special. It has a How To Train Your Dragon feel mixed with, well, Moana. It is a perfect mix, and I am glad Netflix is sticking this in a few theaters in July as well; I want to watch that on a big screen. If you want to wait for it to be on Netflix, The Sea Beast will be on there on July 8th.