Amazon Posts First Teaser For Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War

Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers; the film is directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean. In a reverse-Terminator situation, time-travelers come back thirty years to warn us that we are losing a war with an alien race. Pratt stars as a teacher who jumps at the chance to save the world for his family's future. You can see the trailer for the sci-fi action film below.

The Tomorrow War Synopsis

"The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet."

Amazon also released five stills from the film, which you can see below:

I don't know; this doesn't look incredibly enticing to me. Maybe it is because I feel like I have seen too many sci-fi films with a similar premise, or if I am tired of Pratt, or what. Something just feels off about it. That being said, I will more than likely be watching when it hits Amazon Prime Video on July 2nd.