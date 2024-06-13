Posted in: Blu-Ray, Digital, Film Festival, Movies, SXSW | Tagged: David Maquiling, indie comedy, Marc Palmieri, sxsw, Too Much Sleep

Too Much Sleep: Lost 2001 Indie Comedy from SXSW Out on Blu-Ray

David Maquiling’s acclaimed 2001 indie comedy, Too Much Sleep, has been restored by Whole Grain Pictures, and is out on Blu-Ray and VOD.

Article Summary David Maquiling's "Too Much Sleep" 2001 indie hit now on Blu-Ray and VOD.

Roger Ebert praised the film, likening its eccentricity to crime and comedy classics.

The film, blending comedy with a Filipino folk tale, received an Independent Spirit nod.

New features: 4K restoration, documentary, trailer, isolated score, and director commentary.

David Maquiling's long-lost 2001 indie comedy, Too Much Sleep, has been restored by Whole Grain Pictures, for home media and streaming. Whole Grain Pictures is a division of MediaOCD and a boutique publisher specializing in lost and under-appreciated independent and foreign films for home media and streaming. The late Roger Ebert raved, "Cherish it as a treasure! Populated by strange and wonderful people as eccentric as anyone in a DeNiro crime movie or an Australian comedy."

Too Much Sleep Special Edition Blu-ray

In Too Much Sleep, Jack Crawford (Marc Palmieri) is stuck in neutral. The 24-year-old lives with his mom in suburban New Jersey, works as a security guard, and can barely get out of bed in the morning. All that changes when he sees a cute girl named Kate (Nicol Zanzarella) on the bus while on the way to work – and then realizes seconds later that his gun is missing. Desperate to find it, he enlists the help of a fast-talking middle-aged maybe-gangster named Eddie, who sends Jack on a quest to explore the darkest, strangest corners of American suburbia where he encounters a slew of oddball characters and some bizarre coincidences. Along the way, Jack navigates through the emotional emptiness and spiritual longing lurking beneath contemporary suburbia. Will Jack ever find his gun? Or, more importantly, will he find that cute girl from the bus?

A modern adaptation of a classic Filipino folk story, Too Much Sleep premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival, screened at more than 25 international festivals, and earned rave reviews when it originally received theatrical distribution by The Shooting Gallery. Too Much Sleep received an Independent Spirit Award nomination, was featured in Variety's annual "Someone to Watch" article and earned the IFP Project Involve Fellowship. Virtually unseen for 23 years, the film is now presented in HD for the first time, featuring a new 4K scan from its original camera negative.

1080p / English 2.0 DTS-HD MA / English SDH / Running Time: 1h 22m / Region Free

Contains the following bonus features:

Documentary: The Story of Too Much Sleep

Newly produced trailer

Isolated musical score

Commentary with director David Maquiling and star Marc Palmieri

More information can be found on Too Much Sleep and other titles at Whole Grain Pictures' website.

