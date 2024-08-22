Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: Transformers One

Transformers One: New Clip, A Bunch Of TV Spots, And A BTS Featurette

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip, a whole pile of TV spots, and a behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Transformers One.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures releases new clip, several TV spots, and a BTS featurette for Transformers One.

Film aims to appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences, especially kids, with extensive toy rollouts.

Promotional materials highlight the film's focus on Optimus Prime and Megatron's untold origin story.

Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry lead the star-studded voice cast in this fully CG-animated feature.

Paramount Pictures is kicking up the marketing for Transformers One. We're coming up on the final weeks before the movie comes out and this has the potential to be massive for the studio if it hits. The film is looking to walk the line of bringing in old fans of the franchise while also being new and approachable enough to create new fans out of kids. And let's face it, the Transformers are a glorified toy commercial that managed to create really interesting lore along the way. We know that the rollout of the toys for this one is going to be all-encompassing, and they want kids to get all things Transformers for the new school year. We have a clip from the film, along with a whole pile of TV spots and short trailers that show off some more footage from the film. They aren't hiding this one; they want you to know what you're getting into, and they have been doing screenings for a while now. Maybe Paramount thinks they have a real winner on its hands. We also have a short behind-the-scenes featurette featuring star Chris Hemsworth as well.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

