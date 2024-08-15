Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: Transformers One

Transformers One: New BTS Featurette And 4 New Character Posters

Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette and four new character posters for the upcoming Transformers One.

Transformers One shifts animated storytelling, contrasting earlier franchise films, with a promising CG approach.

Positive reception from Annecy International Animation Film Festival and early fan screenings in LA.

Transformers One faces minimal competition, releasing a week before DreamWorks' The Wild Robot.

Transformers One is a little over a month away, and Paramount Pictures is starting to hit the ground running when it comes to marketing. The film has been popping up in various locations for a decent portion of the year now, but the online push is beginning to start as they released new character posters and a new behind-the-scenes featurette that focuses on the impressive cast of this new animated adventure. Transformers One is one of a couple impressive looking animation

We got to see some footage from Transformers One back in April during the Paramount Pictures CinemaCon presentation, and it was apparent this would be a departure from what people have seen from this franchise in the last decade or so. Not long after, the first teaser trailer made its way online, and saying it was divisive would be an understatement. The anger didn't last too long, though; people seemed to forget or move on rather quickly. One studio that wasn't keen on going toe-to-toe with the Transformers was Dreamworks, as this film and The Wild Robot initially opened opposite each other. However, The Wild Robot delayed its release by a week, so there is a bit of space between them.

An incomplete version of the film was screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, and the reactions were very different this time. Things were very positive this time, and it even won a standing ovation. There was an early fan screening in LA on July 23rd and all of the reactions from that have also been extremely positive, from fans and critics who were in the area. So far, animation is having a good year, and Dreamworks and Disney Animation have two very promising films lined up. It would be nice to see Paramount and their animation studios get a win as well. Animation is a genre that seems to do its best when everyone is thriving.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

