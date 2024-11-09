Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, g.i. joe, michael kelly, transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star on the G.I. Joe Crossover Scene

Michael Kelly discusses the origin of his pivotal Transformers: Rise of the Beasts scene, teasing a crossover with the G.I. Joe franchise.

There was a lot to unpack during the recent entry of the popular Transformers franchise from Paramount Pictures. Though, most notably, The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ended with a surprising twist, revealing that actor Michael Kelly's character, Agent Burke, is part of a top-secret organization known as G.I. Joe. Yes, you know the one. So, as you might expect, this important detail sets the stage for a potential collaboration between the Autobots and G.I. Joe in future installments.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star of the G.I. Joe Inclusion

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Kelly shared some behind-the-scenes details about the initial decision to include that crossover detail, revealing that the scene involving his character was initially intended to be a post-credits sequence. Kelly tells the publication, "They shot the film, and then they were doing reshoots, and they added what was going to be a post-credit [scene]. One of those little pop-up things. And then they're like, 'No, we're going to make that the end of the movie.' I was like, 'Really?!' So even that happened after we shot it. It was pitched to me as a post-credit thing that if we move forward, we'd like your character to do that world."

Kelly went on to express his excitement about the potential crossover, noting that it was pitched to him as a way to expand the storylines of both franchises. Despite his enthusiasm, the actor then admitted that he hasn't heard any updates since the film's release and is unsure whether he'll actually return for the crossover flick. Still, since its release in 2023, the scene has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see how the two iconic franchises might come together when that time finally comes.

While we're waiting for more news regarding the next chapter of this story, what would you like to see in the upcoming crossover event?

