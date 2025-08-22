Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – New TV Spot Teases The War For Our World

Disney released a new TV spot for TRON: Ares, which teases that the war for our world is beginning. The film will be released on October 10, 2025.

The latest footage hints at epic digital battles and raises questions about the sequel's standalone appeal.

Nine Inch Nails is composing original music for the film, setting a bold tone for Disney’s sci-fi franchise.

TRON: Ares is set to hit theaters nationwide on October 10, 2025.

We said earlier today that Disney hasn't been doing a ton of marketing for TRON: Ares, and then they dropped a new TV spot today. This one is teasing that the war for our world is beginning. There's always something worrying about the word "beginning" being used in any marketing for a movie, because you have to wonder if this is here to set something up instead of just being a good standalone movie. Considering what happened with the last TRON sequel, Disney would be out of their minds to release this film as nothing but a setup for more. They are also leaning into the fact that Nine Inch Nails is doing original music for this movie. That being one of the main selling points is an interesting thing to do, considering that people don't have to see the movie to listen to the soundtrack. We'll see; it's still hard to tell if this one will connect with audiences at all.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

