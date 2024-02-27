Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: godzilla, The Showa Era, Vudu

Godzilla Showa Era Films Now On Vudu, And It's The Criterion Versions

Calling all Godzilla fans: The Showa Era films are now available on Vudu, and they are the Criterion Collection versions as well.

Article Summary Showa Era Godzilla films hit Vudu, boasting the coveted Criterion versions.

Classic titles include original Godzilla and Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, among others.

Purchase options: buy individually or as a bundle, with rental availability too.

Anticipation builds with impending release of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

Godzilla fans woke up to a treat today, as The Showa Era films have been added to Vudu for purchase. These are the versions included in the mega-popular Criterion Collection set from a few years back, and it consists of the following films:

Godzilla

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla Raids Again

Ghidorah: The Three-Headed Monster

vs. Mothra

All Monsters Attack

Invasion of Astro-Monster

Terror of Mechagodzilla

Son of Godzilla

Destroy All Monsters!

vs. Mechagodzilla

vs. Megalon

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

vs. Hedorah

Godzilla At Your Finger Tips, Always

Fans of the franchise or new fans discovering the films for the first time after enjoying Godzilla Minus One can purchase each film separately or as a bundle. Are you not ready to commit that much money? You can rent each movie as well. This is essential viewing for anyone, though as someone who did not "get" this franchise until I saw Minus One, I can say that I have had a blast going back and watching these films. It is also a great time to catch up before the release of the new Monsterverse film next month. Here is the trailer for that one, in case you have not seen it yet.

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of "Godzilla vs. Kong" with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

That film opens in theaters on March 29th.

