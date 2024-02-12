Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: adam wingard, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Kong & Godzilla's "Buddy-Cop Dynamic"

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard says the dynamic between Godzilla and Kong is "the buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship."

Article Summary "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" teases a new buddy-cop dynamic for its titans.

Director Adam Wingard shares insights on Godzilla and Kong's roles post-truce.

Wingard draws '80s buddy-cop films inspiration for the kaiju's interactions.

New threat Skar King forces the two monsters to unite in the upcoming film.

While Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery primarily focused on promoting Dune: Part Two, another major movie is coming out not long after. The MonsterVerse has been on a weird journey. The first two movies did very well, the third stumbled, and the fourth was hit with a hybrid release and was also released during the first half of 2021. There is a good chance Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will have to do really well at the box office to justify any more films. The scope of this movie sounds pretty massive, and we continue to learn more about the movie the closer it gets. We are getting a new trailer on Wednesday, but director Adam Wingard recently spoke to Empire more about the status quo for the two Titans.

"There's a bit of a truce — Godzilla's in control of the surface world, and Kong is down in Hollow Earth," explains Wingard of where the sequel finds the pair. "It wasn't, 'Okay, give me a call when something goes wrong, Kong. And I, Godzilla, will rush to the rescue!'"

We know that they are teaming up because Skar King is a significant enough threat that it will require both of the Titans to defeat. When it comes to how two giant monsters team up and interact in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Wingard cited some dynamics that you might not expect for a kaiju film.

"The buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship dynamic is probably the best one to describe Godzilla and Kong," says Wingard. "My influences are always embedded with the '80s, and the '80s were prime for [that] storyline. … There's a lot of misunderstanding – the way that the monsters communicate isn't straightforward."

For some reason, the first thing that popped into my head was a scene of these two giant monsters making weird grunting noises at each other and gesturing to things with over-the-top movements. This film is still flying a bit under the radar, but things should be picking up very soon as the Dune release gets closer and we head into the final month before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars into theaters.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Simon Barrett (You're Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

