Wicked Looking To Add Jeff Goldblum As The Wizard

Wicked, the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical sensation will be split into two films, and a major role seems to have been cast. Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard. Jon M. Chu is directing both movies, with release dates of Christmas Day 2024 and Christmas Day 2025. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been cast as Glinda and Elphaba; Fiyero will be played by Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. This adaptation has been in various stages of development since way back in 2004, though this is the closest we have ever gotten to having something actually go in front of cameras. Variety had the news of Goldblum joining up.

Wicked Is Finally Going To Go In Front Of Cameras

"A vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her "wicked," introducing spoiled rich girl Glinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero, and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember. As Elphaba, a passionate political activist if there ever was one, fights injustice and seeks to undo the mistakes of the past, dark secrets, and personal tragedies shape the history of Oz, paying homage to the classic Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship, and trust, Wicked effortlessly reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story."

I wonder who else they snag for this. Most of Hollywood should be beating down the door to get in there. More on those casting announcements as they happen.