Winona Ryder on Her Return to Lydia for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder discusses her thought process about returning to the role of Lydia in the upcoming sequel.

The power of nostalgia strikes again as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice gets closer to its highly anticipated release — incorporating a slew of fan-favorite characters like the titular entity, as well as the Deetz family who were affected by his chaotic, quirky methods. And all these years later, we expect at least a few changes to some of these franchise staples, including the transition from teen to adult with Lydia Deetz. But what does the actor behind Lydia have to say about her portrayal of the character in the upcoming sequel?

Winona Ryder on the Challenges of Modern Lydia for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

While recently speaking to Empire, Beetlejuice and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder divulged a few details about how she wanted to approach the return of her iconic, moody character as an adult, telling the publication, "I went through so many stages of 'Who is she now?', but I always wanted to have it be Lydia." The actor then elaborates, "She can't lose who she was. She can't be the same person; she can't be just completely deadpan. She has to have evolved, but she also has to have kept that thing she had when we first met her. So that was the big challenge for me." Based on the trailer, we can already tell that her staple image feels very much intact, but we'll have to wait and see how her personality translates now that it's been a few decades since the events of the first film.

Official plot summary: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Jenna Ortega, Ryder, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci, will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. Are you excited about Lydia's return?

