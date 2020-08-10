Zac Efron To Star In Three Men And A Baby Remake For Disney+

Zac Efron will star in a remake of 80's film Three Men and a Baby for Disney+. Gordon Gray, who directed The Way Back from earlier this year, will produce the pic. Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson starred in the original hit, which was also directed by Leonard Nimoy. It was the first live-action Disney film to gross over $100 million at the box office. Will Reichel wrote the screenplay for this new version, and a search for a director is happening right now. Zac Efron returns to Disney for the first time since the High School Musical days, which made him a huge star.

Zac Efron is Actually Perfect For This

Zac Efron can currently be found traveling the globe in his Netflix adventure show Down To Earth, which "drops the Hollywood actor in beautiful locales across the globe where he seeks out sustainable practices that could combat climate change and save the planet. Also, he gets to see the beautiful sights and try some truly exotic dishes." That show quickly became the talk of social media when it debuted not that long ago and was also renewed for a second season. Who knows when that will film with what is going on.

This is yet another remake for the streaming service, as Disney continues to mine the vaults and dust off properties that have been dormant for a long time. This one actually could use an update, and to be honest, Zac Efron is perfect casting for the role. He will surely lead the squad in this remake, and it will be cool to see him team-up with Disney again after all these years.