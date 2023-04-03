MomoCon 2023 Announces Initial List Of Confirmed Guests MomoCon is set to take place in late May again in Atlanta, as the team behind the event reveals their latest list of guests.

Organizers behind MomoCon revealed their initial list of confirmed guests who will be attending the convention this year, with some interesting choices for 2023. Some of the major names to pop off the top of the list include Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Johnny Yong Bosch, Ray Chase, Grey DeLisle, and Yuri Lowenthal, as they are bringing in celebs from TV, film, gaming, comics, streaming, and more to the event. We have the full rundown from the team below of what you can expect to see as the event is set to take place once again at the Georgia World Congress Center from May 25th-28th.

Don Bluth (Dragon's Lair, Anastasia, Titan A.E.) will be appearing on Saturday for autographs; taking a break from his active work on a Dragon's Lair film. Coming off the heels of her performance as Tails "Miles" Prower in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Colleen O'Shaughnessey will lead the way for a stellar lineup of voice talent at the show. Johnny Yong Bosch remains a staple in the world of pop culture and will meet fans of his performances in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and Trigun Stampede. Iconic animation producer/director(Dragon's Lair, Anastasia, Titan A.E.) will be appearing on Saturday for autographs; taking a break from his active work on a Dragon's Lair film. Coming off the heels of her performance as Tails "Miles" Prower in Sonic the Hedgehog 2,will lead the way for a stellar lineup of voice talent at the show.remains a staple in the world of pop culture and will meet fans of his performances in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and Trigun Stampede.

Yuri Lowenthal, known for his performances as Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto and Peter Parker in Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man video games, is scheduled for signings and Q&As. Additional signings and Q&As include the likes of Tara Platt (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Tekken 7) Ray Chase (Final Fantasy XV, Kingdom Hearts III), Grey DeLisle (Scooby-Doo, Fairly Odd Parents, Avatar: The Last Airbender), and more. Acclaimed voice actor,, known for his performances as Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto and Peter Parker in Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man video games, is scheduled for signings and Q&As. Additional signings and Q&As include the likes of(Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Tekken 7)(Final Fantasy XV, Kingdom Hearts III),(Scooby-Doo, Fairly Odd Parents, Avatar: The Last Airbender), and more.

Fabrice Sapolsky of FairSquare Comics will share his experiences as the co-creator and co-writer of Spider-Man Noir at Marvel Comics. For D&D fans, Wizards of the Coast all-stars, Lauren A. Brown, an Art Director with credits on over 50+ animated shows and tabletop credits, will be hosting D&D games to play with fans as well as taking part in various panels. On the comics and tabletop side of MomoCon,of FairSquare Comics will share his experiences as the co-creator and co-writer of Spider-Man Noir at Marvel Comics. For D&D fans, Wizards of the Coast all-stars, Amanda Hamon , an award-winning Senior Designer, and, an Art Director with credits on over 50+ animated shows and tabletop credits, will be hosting D&D games to play with fans as well as taking part in various panels.

The Living Tombstone, known for their original songs based on Five Nights at Freddy's and Overwatch, Noise Complaint, a cosplay tap dancing group, , known for their original songs based on Five Nights at Freddy's and Overwatch,, a cosplay tap dancing group, Silva Hound , a popular gaming EDM artist, as well as Jonathan Young , veteran singer, and songwriter with credits on Beyblade, Dragon Ball, and Magic: The Gathering, are among the dozens of talented individuals delivering musical performances this year.