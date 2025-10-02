Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: DealQuest: Revenge of the Munchies, jack in the box

Jack In The Box Launches Free Video Game To Win Food

Jack in the Box has launched a new video game called DealQuest: Revenge of the Munchies, where the food becomes creepy for Halloween

Fight evil AI Munchie Meals in a creepy haunted restaurant and unlock food deals as you play.

Redeem codes for deals like free drinks, BOGO tacos, $3 Jumbo Jack, and more in the Jack app.

Players also enter sweeps for exclusive prizes, including a custom Jack in the Box gaming PC.

Jack in the Box has launched a new online free-to-play video game where players can snag free food just for playing it. The game is called DealQuest: Revenge of the Munchies, and serves as a choose-your-own-adventure title inside the Jack app, where the menu comes to life in a creepy haunted house kind of way. As you go you'll fight bigger monsters and get offers for deals at the physical fast food chain if you succeed. Is this a cheap ploy to get you to play the game and buy food from them? Absolutely, yes, and you don't have to play it if you don't want to. But it's kind of creative for Halloween, and worth trying the game out even if you never set foot in a JITB.

DealQuest: Revenge of the Munchies

Players enter the Jack app and meet Jack in a restaurant where something feels…off. In a witty, apocalyptic twist, fans soon find themselves teaming up with Jack Box to fight off a legion of evil "AI Munchie Meals" that bite back. Every typed action, question, and decision shapes a one-of-a-kind storyline, making the game entirely re-playable. As players progress, they'll encounter real Jack in the Box menu items and unlock codes for the seasonal Monster Munchie Meals and classic favorites they just defeated. Those codes can be redeemed instantly for craveable deals that load straight into their offer bank in the Jack App. The deeper fans go, the better the offers. Plus, once a player redeems an offer in the app, they're automatically entered for a chance to win epic prizes like a custom Jack in the Box gaming PC and Resident Evil game codes.

Free Regular Size Drink with $5+ purchase

BOGO 2 Tacos with $5+ purchase

Free Regular Size Shake with $5+ purchase

50% Off Onion Rings

$3 Jumbo Jack

BOGO $1 Jr. Chicken Sandwich

$5 Off $10+ purchase

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Monster or BYO Munchie Meal

