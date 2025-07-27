Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Current News, Events, Fear The Walking Dead, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, sdcc

When Daryl Dixon Dances In A Window At San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC: When Darly Dixon and the rest of the Walking Dead dance in a window at San Diego Comic-Con

That's the thing about San Diego Comic-Con, you just never know who you are going to bump into, or where. I have fond memories of walking alone at night in a garden, enjoying the moonlight, and bumping into Steve Moffat and Sue Virtue doing the same. There were the urinals where Quentin Tarantino heard my accent and demanded to know why Reservoir Dogs had had a different reaction in the UK. Paul Levitz leaping out at me from a bush to ask which was published first, Action Comics #1 or The Beano, before leaping back. Jonathan Ross walking to the show in full cosplay, the astronaut costume from Event Horizon, to tell me it was the actual suit used on the set that he'd got from Lawrence Fishburne. Having Simon Pegg and Nick Frost sit down next to me at the Sergio Aragones panel, ignored by all but me, two months before Shaun Of The Dead was released in the US. Being interviewed by Stephen Colbert dressed as a hawk for some reason, then asked by producers and runner not to tell anyone who he was, as I'd recognised him from the off. Finding an empty table at the Eisner Awards to sit at, only to be joined by Will Eisner, who wanted to talk about Chris Ware. Getting jumped on by Geoff Johns and Grant Morrison, who had seen me typing away on my laptop on the floor. Or finally getting the train to LAX back, suddenly joined by Dinesh Shamndasani. Or, as in friend of Bleeding Cool Isabelle Carty's case, wandering through San Diego only to see Darryl Dixon and the rest of the cast of the various Walking Deads at a window, who seem delighted to have been seen and played it up for the crowds. It's a very clean and nerdy version of the red light district of Amsterdam, is it not? And hey, if you can't name-drop at SDCC, where can you name-drop?

