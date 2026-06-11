Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cinnamon toast crunch, general mills, kpop demon hunters, Lucky Charms

KPop Demon Hunters Take Over Lucky Charms & Cinnamon Toast Crunch

KPop Demon Hunters has a new collaboration hitting shelves this month, as the film takes over both Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Article Summary General Mills and Netflix team up for a new KPop Demon Hunters cereal collab with Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The lineup includes new HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms and the returning Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The KPop Demon Hunters cereal drop follows an earlier sellout, adding updated packaging and a limited-edition box for fans.

KPop Demon Hunters cereals arrive at Walmart on June 29, with a wider nationwide release beginning July 20.

General Mills and Netflix have come together for a new collaboration, as KPop Demon Hunters will take over boxes of Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The company is bringing back the Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as well as the brand-new HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms, all to celebrate the film's one-year anniversary. We have the finer details below as they will be hitting store shelves in late June.

Lucky Charms & Cinnamon Toast Crunch Become The Next Kpop Demon Hunters Collab

Following a fast sellout for the Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch and HUNTR/X Hidden Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch earlier this year, the latest drop brings back the fan-favorite Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal while introducing a brand-new HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms cereal so fans can rally behind the rival groups.

HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms: Inspired by the group behind "Golden," this all-new peach mango cereal pairs juicy fruit flavor with the classic Lucky Charms marshmallows. Bright, fruity, and built for the spotlight, it's designed to match the group's golden energy.

Inspired by the group behind "Golden," this all-new peach mango cereal pairs juicy fruit flavor with the classic Lucky Charms marshmallows. Bright, fruity, and built for the spotlight, it's designed to match the group's golden energy. Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Inspired by the rival boy band, the returning secret flavor keeps fans guessing with every bite. It's dramatic, unexpected, and impossible to predict, inviting fans to uncover the surprise for themselves.

The cereals build on the flavor, fandom, and collectability that made the original drop a complete sellout. With updated packaging and a limited-edition Box, the launch gives fans even more ways to engage with the world of KPop Demon Hunters. The returning Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch and new HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms cereals will be available at Walmart beginning June 29, followed by retailers nationwide starting July 20.

"Fans made the first cereal drop a total hit, so we knew we had to come back with an encore," said Megan Brooks, Business Unit Director of Family Favorites Cereals at General Mills. "With HUNTR/X Peach Mango Lucky Charms, inspired by the group behind "Golden," joining the lineup and Saja Boys Secret Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch making its return, fans now have two ways to snack, collect and experience the world of KPop Demon Hunters."

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