137th Rose Parade Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Float Line-Up & More

Kicking off at 8 am PT/11am ET, here's our guide to this morning's 137th Rose Parade presented by Honda, with everything you need to know!

  • The 137th Rose Parade airs January 1, 2026 at 8am PT on NBC, Peacock, CNN, and Telemundo
  • Grand Marshal Magic Johnson leads over 39 floral floats, 17 equestrian teams, and 19 marching bands
  • TODAY's Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb host live from Pasadena’s legendary TV Corner
  • Special features include audio descriptions for visually impaired viewers and more

Welcome to 2026! NBC and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses present this morning's 137th Rose Parade presented by Honda, with a whole lot of floats, marching bands, musical performers, and more set to get the new year off to a strong start. With that in mind, here's a look at our viewing guide, offering what you need to know about this morning's big event: when and where to watch, who's hosting, what the parade lineup looks like, and much more:

When & Where Can I Watch NBC's 137th Rose Parade? The big event takes place on Thursday, January 1st, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, CNN, and Telemundo (and also check out DirecTV and Fubo).

To create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be accompanied by additional audio narration, providing descriptions of the parade's visuals.

Who's Hosting NBC's 137th Rose Parade? NBC's TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin will make his Rose Parade broadcast booth debut alongside co-hosts Al Roker and Hoda Kotb for this year's telecast from "TV Corner" (Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena, Calif). Penelope Menchaca and Carlos Calderon will host from Telemundo's "Hoy Dia."

Who's the Grand Marshal for NBC's 137th Rose Parade? Earvin "Magic" Johnson, a legendary athlete, visionary entrepreneur, and transformative philanthropist, will serve as the Grand Marshal.

Rose Parade
137TH ROSE PARADE PRESENTED BY HONDA — Pictured: "137th Rose Parade Presented by Honda" Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

2026 Rose Parade Line-Up Order (as of 12/23 2025)

The parade will feature 39 brilliant rose-covered floats, 17 equestrian teams, and 19 marching bands from around the world. Final preparations are underway as nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members, known as White Suiters, devote more than 80,000 volunteer hours to produce the iconic parade.

This year's masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75 feet long and 35 feet high, featuring effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers, and bubbles. The parade will begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover, followed by hundreds of energetic performers, including the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court.

Kicking off with the Sound Car, Pace Car, and Rose Parade Opening Spectacular featuring Bishop Briggs, here's a look at the recent lineup order for today's parade (with details on the floats, marching bands, and more):

  1. Honda
    U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Flyover
  2. United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
  3. United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band
  4. Disney Celebrates America
  5. San Francisco Travel Association
  6. Lions International
  7. Homewood Patriot Band, Homewood, Alabama
  8. Tournament of Roses President Mark Leavens
  9. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
  10. Cal Poly Universities
  11. The Valley Hunt Club
  12. Kaiser Permanente
  13. Delfines Marching Band, Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico
  14. Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team
  15. City of Santa Fe Springs
  16. Grand Marshal Earvin "Magic" Johnson
  17. Kindness is Free Powered by Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside
  18. Los Angeles Unified School District All District Honor Band, Los Angeles, California
  19. Mini Therapy Horses
  20. Visit Mississippi with Mid-Parade Performance featuring Charlie Worsham
  21. City of South Pasadena
  22. Arcadia Apache Marching Band and Color Guard, Arcadia, California
  23. Budweiser Clydesdales
  24. Trader Joe's
  25. Rotary
  26. Mino Jiyu Gakuen Golden Bears Green Band, Toyonaka, Osaka, Japan
  27. Star Trek 60
  28. Hawaii Pa'u Riders
  29. The UPS Store
  30. Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets, Pasadena, California
  31. 2026 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Court
  32. Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band, Pasadena, California
  33. Lutheran Hour Ministries
  34. Rose Bowl Game – Indiana
  35. Indiana University Marching Hundred, Bloomington, Indiana
  36. Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2025
  37. City of Alhambra
  38. Rose Bowl Game – Alabama
  39. University of Alabama Million Dollar Band, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  40. Mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo
  41. Allen Eagle Escadrille, Allen, Texas
  42. Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team
  43. Explore Louisiana with Mid-Parade Performance featuring American Idol runner-up John Foster
  44. Downey Rose Float Association
  45. Scripps Miramar Ranch Steam Fire Pump Unit
  46. Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
  47. Magnificent Marching Machine (M3), Baltimore, Maryland
  48. Shrinking (Apple TV and Warner Bros. Television)
  49. Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers
  50. City of Torrance
  51. Elks U.S.A.
  52. Spirit of the West Riders
  53. Travel South Dakota
  54. The Pride of Clover Marching Band, Clover, South Carolina
  55. Arabian Horse Association Versatile Arabians
  56. Princess Cruises
  57. Food for Health
  58. The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band
  59. The Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team
  60. City of Burbank
  61. Franklin High School Marching Band, Franklin, Tennessee
  62. City of Hope
  63. Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society
  64. La Cañada Flintridge
  65. First Cavalry Division, Horse Cavalry Detachment
  66. Go Bowling
  67. The Band Directors Marching Band, Pickerington, Ohio
  68. The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation
  69. The New Buffalo Soldiers
  70. OneLegacy Donate Life
  71. Greendale High School Marching Band, Greendale, Wisconsin
  72. Rising Together
  73. Odd Fellows & Rebekahs
  74. The Sound of Brownsburg, Brownsburg, Indiana
  75. America250
  76. Los Angeles Police Department; Metropolitan Division Mounted Platoon
  77. Kiwanis International
  78. Bands of America Honor Band, Indianapolis, Indiana
  79. Merced County Sheriffs Posse
  80. Shriners Children's
  81. Where Flowers and Football Meet
  82. Rose Parade Grand Finale: Featuring Capital Cities and DEK of Hearts, winner of NBC's The Voice Mic Drop

Live Digital Entertainment produces NBC's 137th Rose Parade. Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith are executive producers.

