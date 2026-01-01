Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Rose Parade

137th Rose Parade Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Float Line-Up & More

Kicking off at 8 am PT/11am ET, here's our guide to this morning's 137th Rose Parade presented by Honda, with everything you need to know!

Article Summary The 137th Rose Parade airs January 1, 2026 at 8am PT on NBC, Peacock, CNN, and Telemundo

Grand Marshal Magic Johnson leads over 39 floral floats, 17 equestrian teams, and 19 marching bands

TODAY's Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb host live from Pasadena’s legendary TV Corner

Special features include audio descriptions for visually impaired viewers and more

Welcome to 2026! NBC and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses present this morning's 137th Rose Parade presented by Honda, with a whole lot of floats, marching bands, musical performers, and more set to get the new year off to a strong start. With that in mind, here's a look at our viewing guide, offering what you need to know about this morning's big event: when and where to watch, who's hosting, what the parade lineup looks like, and much more:

When & Where Can I Watch NBC's 137th Rose Parade? The big event takes place on Thursday, January 1st, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, CNN, and Telemundo (and also check out DirecTV and Fubo).

To create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be accompanied by additional audio narration, providing descriptions of the parade's visuals.

Who's Hosting NBC's 137th Rose Parade? NBC's TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin will make his Rose Parade broadcast booth debut alongside co-hosts Al Roker and Hoda Kotb for this year's telecast from "TV Corner" (Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena, Calif). Penelope Menchaca and Carlos Calderon will host from Telemundo's "Hoy Dia."

Who's the Grand Marshal for NBC's 137th Rose Parade? Earvin "Magic" Johnson, a legendary athlete, visionary entrepreneur, and transformative philanthropist, will serve as the Grand Marshal.

2026 Rose Parade Line-Up Order (as of 12/23 2025)

The parade will feature 39 brilliant rose-covered floats, 17 equestrian teams, and 19 marching bands from around the world. Final preparations are underway as nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members, known as White Suiters, devote more than 80,000 volunteer hours to produce the iconic parade.

This year's masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75 feet long and 35 feet high, featuring effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers, and bubbles. The parade will begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover, followed by hundreds of energetic performers, including the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court.

Kicking off with the Sound Car, Pace Car, and Rose Parade Opening Spectacular featuring Bishop Briggs, here's a look at the recent lineup order for today's parade (with details on the floats, marching bands, and more):

Honda

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Flyover United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band Disney Celebrates America San Francisco Travel Association Lions International Homewood Patriot Band, Homewood, Alabama Tournament of Roses President Mark Leavens San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Cal Poly Universities The Valley Hunt Club Kaiser Permanente Delfines Marching Band, Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team City of Santa Fe Springs Grand Marshal Earvin "Magic" Johnson Kindness is Free Powered by Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside Los Angeles Unified School District All District Honor Band, Los Angeles, California Mini Therapy Horses Visit Mississippi with Mid-Parade Performance featuring Charlie Worsham City of South Pasadena Arcadia Apache Marching Band and Color Guard, Arcadia, California Budweiser Clydesdales Trader Joe's Rotary Mino Jiyu Gakuen Golden Bears Green Band, Toyonaka, Osaka, Japan Star Trek 60 Hawaii Pa'u Riders The UPS Store Pasadena City College Herald Trumpets, Pasadena, California 2026 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Court Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band, Pasadena, California Lutheran Hour Ministries Rose Bowl Game – Indiana Indiana University Marching Hundred, Bloomington, Indiana Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2025 City of Alhambra Rose Bowl Game – Alabama University of Alabama Million Dollar Band, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo Allen Eagle Escadrille, Allen, Texas Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team Explore Louisiana with Mid-Parade Performance featuring American Idol runner-up John Foster Downey Rose Float Association Scripps Miramar Ranch Steam Fire Pump Unit Sierra Madre Rose Float Association Magnificent Marching Machine (M3), Baltimore, Maryland Shrinking (Apple TV and Warner Bros. Television) Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers City of Torrance Elks U.S.A. Spirit of the West Riders Travel South Dakota The Pride of Clover Marching Band, Clover, South Carolina Arabian Horse Association Versatile Arabians Princess Cruises Food for Health The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band The Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team City of Burbank Franklin High School Marching Band, Franklin, Tennessee City of Hope Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society La Cañada Flintridge First Cavalry Division, Horse Cavalry Detachment Go Bowling The Band Directors Marching Band, Pickerington, Ohio The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation The New Buffalo Soldiers OneLegacy Donate Life Greendale High School Marching Band, Greendale, Wisconsin Rising Together Odd Fellows & Rebekahs The Sound of Brownsburg, Brownsburg, Indiana America250 Los Angeles Police Department; Metropolitan Division Mounted Platoon Kiwanis International Bands of America Honor Band, Indianapolis, Indiana Merced County Sheriffs Posse Shriners Children's Where Flowers and Football Meet Rose Parade Grand Finale: Featuring Capital Cities and DEK of Hearts, winner of NBC's The Voice Mic Drop

Live Digital Entertainment produces NBC's 137th Rose Parade. Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith are executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!