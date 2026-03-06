Posted in: Current News, Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly: Nathan Fillion Recruits Adam Baldwin as March 15th Nears

With the March 15th announcement approaching, Nathan Fillion kept the Firefly recruitment drive going, with Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb) joining.

Article Summary Nathan Fillion continues the Firefly drive, recruiting Adam Baldwin for a mysterious March 15th reveal.

Main Firefly cast members, including Alan Tudyk and Morena Baccarin, have teased involvement in the project.

Fans are abuzz as recruitment videos drop, hinting at a significant Firefly-related announcement soon.

Speculation grows as cast reunite—could a new Firefly series, movie, or event be on the horizon?

We've got Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds), Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne), Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), and Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto) on board. That's a whole lot of Firefly folks coming aboard a project we know nothing about, just assuming it has something to do with the popular series. You can now add Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb) to that list, with Baldwin's recruitment video going live earlier today. Was he ready to get the call? Oh yeah, he was ready to get the call…

Here's a look at Fillion calling on Baldwin about… something:

And here's a look back at the previous teasers that were posted, starring Torres, Baccarin, Maher, Glau, and Staite:

When it comes to television, Fillion has had one helluva career. We're talking a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan, and his runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle, and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity). With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? That was the question that Fillion answered during Disney's Upfronts in May 2025. We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

