1883 Season 1 Finale Preview: Heavy Decisions Made, Bold Actions Taken

So it's safe to say that the Month of February has been a good one for fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe. Of course, the franchise returning for a fifth season and spawning another prequel spinoff in 1932 would be good news enough. But we also learned that the Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill-starring prequel series 1883 would also be returning for a second season. But as you're about to see from the following preview images and promo for what's to come, aside from our main players there are still a lot of question marks heading into "This Is Not Your Heaven" that need to get answered before we get a better sense of how the new season will play out.

1883 Season 1 Episode 10 "This Is Not Your Heaven": James and Margaret face a heavy decision. Shea and Thomas take bold action to help one of their own.

In the most recent episode of the Yellowstone official podcast, host Jefferson White welcomes Sam Elliot (Shea Brennan), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas), and Eric Nelsen (Ennis) to reflect on the intensity behind shooting the series' epic story. First, up, we have a preview and then an embed of the latest episode:

