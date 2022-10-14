1923: Yellowstone Prequel Taps Timothy Dalton for Series Baddie Role

Timothy Dalton is the latest "major actor you've heard of" to join the cast of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, Taylor Sheridan's sequel to his epic Western series 1883, and a prequel to his hit series Yellowstone. He will play Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.

In other words, he's a baddie. In Sheridan's moral universe, the truly bad and evil people are the ones without empathy. That is a consistent theme throughout Sheridan's work, from Wind River to Yellowstone to Mayor of Kingstown to 1883.

1923, the new installment of Sheridan's saga about America, will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family before the events of Yellowstone and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West and the Duttons who call it home. You can call Yellowstone a franchise, but each series adds a new part of his medication and commentary on the making of the American frontier and the blood-soaked, contradictory actions that built it. Despite the liberal media press being sniffy about it and ignoring it, Yellowstone and its spinoffs are some of the most popular shows on television right now, and for good reasons: they have some of the best scripts and best direction and are more nuanced and complex than snobby liberal assumptions that they are Red State shows.

The cast is led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and includes James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roché, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Julia Schlaepfer. Soon, everyone you've ever heard of will be in this show, just like how every British actor will eventually end up on a Game of Thrones show.

1923, the Yellowstone prequel is in production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December.