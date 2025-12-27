Posted in: ABC, Current News, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU Wins; Team Sprinkles Gets Sacrificed (Kinda)

BYU wins the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl, while Team Sprinkles' Frosted Cherry and Frosted Cookies & Crème would make the ultimate sacrifice.

Article Summary BYU defeats Georgia Tech 25-21 to win the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl in a thrilling college football showdown.

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier claims MVP honors and leads the winning team for the "toasted" prize

Team Sprinkles is chosen for the Pop-Tarts Bowl sacrificial dive, while Protein Slammin' Strawberry flees.

Meet the new Edible Mascot rosters as six unique Pop-Tarts characters battle for bowl game delicious glory.

First off, congrats to both Georgia Tech and BYU for one damn fine game, with Pop-Tarts and ABC's Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 going down to the wire. But when the whistle blew, BYU would hold on to take the win, 25-21. BYU QB Bear Bachmeier (27-38, 325 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) would walk away with MVP honors, and that means his team would be feasting on the ultimate sacrifice. Will it be Team Sprinkles (Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, and Frosted Cookies & Crème) or Team Swirls (Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae) diving into the toaster?

It would be Team Sprinkles who make the dive, to the tune of Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" – but not before a little controversy. It appears that Protein Slammin' Strawberry got cold feet (or crust) and jetted after jumping off the toaster.

And here's a look at Strawberry and Cinnamon Roll being inducted into the Pop-Tarts Bowl Ring of Honor:

Introducing the first two members of our Pop-Tarts Bowl Ring of Honor! pic.twitter.com/DOAJi1VDbl — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the six Edible Mascots making their way onto the field, with the knowledge that one of them won't be going home (except in the stomachs of a lot of college football players and coaches):

Fresh out of the box and ready to cook! Meet our Edible Mascots! pic.twitter.com/JP3bodDURo — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Team Sprinkles Edible Mascots Roster

Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:

Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles, this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.

Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.

Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.

Team Swirls Edible Mascots Roster

Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls, this fan-favorite rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.

Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.

Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.

