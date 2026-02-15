Posted in: NBA, NBC, Peacock, Sports, TV | Tagged: nba, nba all-star game

2026 NBA All-Star Game Viewing Guide: How It Works, Rosters & More

It's USA vs. the World when the 2026 NBA All-Star Game kicks off later today. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know - and more!

Article Summary Everything you need to know to watch the 2026 NBA All-Star Game live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA

Unique new format pits Team USA Stars, Team USA Stripes, and the World Team in a round-robin showdown

Full rosters revealed, including starters, coaches, and injury updates for each All-Star squad

Find broadcast details, streaming info, and full commentary team for NBC and Telemundo coverage

Later today, the USA takes on the world at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, and that's all going to be coming to you live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool is hooking you up with a preview/viewing guide that runs down anything and everything you need to know to get in on the action. We're talking about how the three-team format will work, who's who for USA Stars, USA Stripes, and the World Team, who will be running commentary and play-by-play, and much more. In fact, we've even included some highlights from All-Star weekend that we're pretty sure you're going to like. But let's start with the basics first:

When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 NBC All-Star Game? The game kicks off TODAY at 5:00 pm ET on NBC, NBCSN, Telemundo (and streaming on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app).

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game Commentary Team Includes…: Noah Eagle will be running play-by-play, with Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford on board to offer analysis. Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi will be courtside reporters, with Ahmed Fareed serving as studio host. Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady will be in the studio to offer additional analysis.

Telemundo's 2026 NBA All-Star Game coverage will be led by play-by-play announcer Álvaro Martín, alongside analysts Greivis Vásquez, a former NBA player and Venezuelan national team member, and Diego Balado, a renowned international sports analyst. Diego Arrioja will serve as courtside reporter, while host Adriana Monsalve will anchor the pregame, intermission, and postgame coverage.

2026 NBA All-Star Game Format/USA vs. World Rosters

The 24 All-Star players have been divided into three teams, two USA teams — USA Stripes and USA Stars — and one World Team. Those three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, with each team playing at least two. At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title (in the case of a tie, it comes down to point differential). Here's a look at the court design for the big game:

USA vs. World Rosters: There are two USA teams — Stars and Stripes — and one World team. Fans voted for five starters from each of the Western and Eastern Conferences, and the NBA coaches voted in the 14 reserve players (plus NBA Commissioner Adam Silver added one more USA player to balance the rosters, and also picked the injury replacements). The league divided up the teams. Here's a rundown of the respective rosters (along with a look at who was selected to start but is out with injuries):

WORLD TEAM (Coach: Toronto's Darko Rajakovic)

Norman Powell (Miami/Jamaica)

(Miami/Jamaica) Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers/Slovenia)

(Los Angeles Lakers/Slovenia) Nikola Jokic (Denver/Serbia)

(Denver/Serbia) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio/France)

(San Antonio/France) Karl-Anthony Towns (New York/Dominican Rep.)

(New York/Dominican Rep.) Pascal Siakam (Indiana/Cameroon)

(Indiana/Cameroon) Deni Avdija (Portland/Israel)

(Portland/Israel) Jamal Murray (Denver/Canada)

(Denver/Canada) Alperen Sengun (Houston/Turkiye)

USA STARS (Coach: Detroit's J.B. Bickerstaff)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit)

(Detroit) Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)

(Philadelphia) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

(Minnesota) Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City)

(Oklahoma City) Jalen Duren (Detroit)

(Detroit) Devin Booker (Phoenix)

(Phoenix) Scottie Barnes (Toronto)

(Toronto) Jalen Johnson (Atlanta)

USA STRIPES (Coach: San Antonio's Mitch Johnson)

Jalen Brunson (New York)

(New York) Jaylen Brown (Boston)

(Boston) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Kevin Durant (Houston)

(Houston) Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)

(Cleveland) Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

(LA Clippers) De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

(Sacramento) Brandon Ingram (Toronto)

STARTING PLAYER OUT DUE TO INJURIES & NOTES:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee/Greece)

(Milwaukee/Greece) Stephen Curry (Golden State)

(Golden State) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City/Canada)

(Oklahoma City/Canada) Luka Doncic is out Thursday night as the Lakers face the Mavericks, but said he hopes to play in the All-Star Game and has been officially ruled out.

is out Thursday night as the Lakers face the Mavericks, but said he hopes to play in the All-Star Game and has been officially ruled out. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named Sengun, Fox, and Ingram as injury replacements in this game.

