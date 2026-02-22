Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Winter Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics: Your Viewing Guide to Today's Closing Ceremony

Here's your preview/viewing guide to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, including when/where to watch and much more.

Article Summary The 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony is hosted at Verona Arena in Italy on February 22.

Watch live at 2:30 pm ET on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, or the NBC Sports app, with an encore at 9 pm ET.

NBC's Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir will host, with Andrea Joyce and Lewis Johnson reporting.

Expect performances by Achille Lauro, Gabry Ponte, and Benedetta Porcaroli, plus the Olympic flag handover to France.

Set in the historic Verona Olympic Arena, today's 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony is set to bring together music, art, and sport in a joyous celebration honoring all the Games' participants, with the iconic arena serving as a backdrop showcasing Italy's rich heritage and culture for this final event. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool is passing along our preview/viewing guide, offering a rundown of what you need to know. We got a look at when and where to watch, who's on tap to host and report, who's set to perform, a look at what you can expect, and much more!

When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony? If you're looking to watch the Closing Ceremony live, it kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and streams on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. In addition, an "encore" showing of the Closing Ceremony will run at 9 pm ET.

Who Are the Hosts & Reporters for the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony? NBC Sports' Olympic figure skating trio of commentator Terry Gannon, 1998 Nagano Olympic figure skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski, and two-time Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir have been tapped to host NBCUniversal's presentation. Andrea Joyce, in her 18th overall Olympic assignment (14th with NBCUniversal), and Lewis Johnson, in his 10th NBC Olympic assignment, will serve as reporters. In addition, Primetime in Milan host Mike Tirico will contribute to the program.

Who Are the U.S. Flag Bearers During the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony? Five-time Olympic hockey medalist Hilary Knight, who scored the game-tying goal in the United States' overtime win over Canada in the women's hockey gold medal game on Thursday, was selected to serve as a Flag Bearer for the United States during the Parade of Athletes, alongside three-time Olympic medalist Evan Bates, who won the gold medal as part of the figure skating team event and the silver medal in ice dance with his partner, Madison Chock.

Who's Performing During the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony? Viewers can expect to see popular Italian singer-songwriter Achille Lauro, famed Italian DJ Gabry Ponte, and an appearance by actress Benedetta Porcaroli.

What Can You Tell Me About the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony? Running under the theme "Beauty in Action," the Closing Ceremony is set to include a thrilling lineup of performances and Olympic highlights celebrating the unity of sport, Italian heritage, and art. After honoring the countries and athletes who competed this year, the Closing Ceremony will include the traditional handover ceremony, during which Italy will pass the Olympic flag over to the host region of the 2030 Winter Games: the French Alps. After France earns an Olympic spotlight and Olympians celebrate the end of an incredible chapter, the Closing Ceremony will conclude with the extinguishing of the Olympic flame. Here's a look at how the official 2026 Winter Olympics website explains the thematic importance of today's Closing Ceremony:

Verona: Where the Olympic Games Reach Their Climax : A special moment for a grand finale. On 22 February 2026, the historic Verona Arena (known as the Verona Olympic Arena) will host the evocative Closing Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Conceived by Filmmaster and broadcast worldwide, the grand finale of the Games will weave together music, art, and the pure spirit of sport, celebrating unity and the enduring bonds between athletes and nations. This unforgettable event will pay tribute to all participants before the traditional handover ceremony, honouring the achievements and connections forged throughout the Games, while looking forward to the future of the Olympic Movement.

: A special moment for a grand finale. On 22 February 2026, the historic Verona Arena (known as the Verona Olympic Arena) will host the evocative Closing Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Conceived by Filmmaster and broadcast worldwide, the grand finale of the Games will weave together music, art, and the pure spirit of sport, celebrating unity and the enduring bonds between athletes and nations. This unforgettable event will pay tribute to all participants before the traditional handover ceremony, honouring the achievements and connections forged throughout the Games, while looking forward to the future of the Olympic Movement. Verona: A Symbol of Italian History and Culture : The selection of the Arena of Verona for the Closing Ceremony is no coincidence. This iconic amphitheatre embodies Italy's rich cultural heritage, providing an unparalleled setting to conclude an event of global significance. Here, the venue's illustrious past meets the future of sport, showcasing Italian heritage as the stage for both the Olympic Closing Ceremony and the Paralympic Opening Ceremony.

: The selection of the Arena of Verona for the Closing Ceremony is no coincidence. This iconic amphitheatre embodies Italy's rich cultural heritage, providing an unparalleled setting to conclude an event of global significance. Here, the venue's illustrious past meets the future of sport, showcasing Italian heritage as the stage for both the Olympic Closing Ceremony and the Paralympic Opening Ceremony. A Celebration of Italian Spirit and Made in Italy : Through a tapestry of music, art, and storytelling, the show will reveal to the world the creativity, ingenuity, and passion that define our country. It will be a moment to celebrate not only athletic excellence, but also Italian cultural identity and innovation.

: Through a tapestry of music, art, and storytelling, the show will reveal to the world the creativity, ingenuity, and passion that define our country. It will be a moment to celebrate not only athletic excellence, but also Italian cultural identity and innovation. An Inclusive Finale, Embracing Shared Emotions: Reflecting the inclusive spirit of these Games, which embraced a wide and diverse territory, the Closing Ceremony will serve as the culmination of an experience that connected countless places and communities. The arena will become the gathering place for all the emotions and stories of the Games—a moment to celebrate the collective journey and the vibrant energy of the host regions, leaving a lasting legacy of inspiration and unity.

