Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kaiyodo, ninja gaiden

New Ninja Gaiden 4 Revoltech Ryu Hayabusa Figure Coming Soon

Kaiyodo reveals their new Ninja Gaiden 4 Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure featuring the legendary Ryu Hayabusa

Article Summary Kaiyodo unveils a new Ninja Gaiden 4 Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure of Ryu Hayabusa in his latest battle suit.

The 6-inch Ninja Gaiden collectible includes swords, shurikens, ninja chains, and multiple weapons from the series.

A Kaiyodo Online Shop pre-order bonus adds the True Dragon Sword, giving Ninja Gaiden fans an extra exclusive piece.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Ryu Hayabusa pre-orders are live now for about $80, with the Revoltech figure arriving in March 2027.

Ryu Hayabusa returns to center stage in Ninja Gaiden 4, bringing back one of gaming's most legendary ninja warriors for another brutally fast and stylish adventure. For decades, Ryu Hayabusa has defined the high-speed action genre through the Ninja Gaiden series, with devastating swordplay and relentless precision in hardcore gameplay. As the heir to the Dragon Ninja clan and wielder of the iconic Dragon Sword, the fight never stops, and his adventures continue with Kaiyodo as they debut their latest Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure.

Coming in at roughly 6" tall, Ryu is captured in his iconic appearance from Ninja Gaiden 4 and is ready to slice and dice with a slick assortment of accessories. This will consist of a variety of swords, shurikens, and ninja chains, with a bonus True Dragon Sword being added to collectors who pre-order from the Kaiyodo Online Shop. Pre-orders are already live for roughly $80, and he is set to jump out of the shadows in March 2027.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Ryu Hayabusa

"As the latest work in the world's popular high-speed ACT "NINJA GAIDEN" series, Ryu Hayabusa from "NINJA GAIDEN 4", which will be released in October 2025, is already three-dimensional with Amazing Yamaguchi. Make!!

While making the latest battle suit with precise details, it is possible to combine strong proportions and deeply bending ninja-like action with a movable gimmick that is aware of the "melting" of the unique human body of the Yamaguchi style.

"The main weapon of the series tradition is the dragon sword, the long evil god sword, and the snake bone gate equipped on both arms are included. The dragon sword and the evil god sword reproduce the sliding mechanism of the insertion and holding rail from the sheath. The serpentine gate produces a freely extending chain with 4 movable extension parts!"

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