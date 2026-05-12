Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential, The Rookie, Will Trent

High Potential Joins The Rookie, Will Trent for 2027 Midseason Return

Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, and Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie are now midseason returns.

If you're a fan of Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, and Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, you all have something very important in common. No, we're not talking about all of you being fans of really popular ABC shows. It's that all of you are fans of really popular ABC shows that won't be returning until 2027. Earlier today, the network rolled out its Fall 2026 schedule. While Scrubs, RJ Decker, Abbott Elementary, and a number of others will return in a few months, that's not the case with that trio of procedurals. So, what's the deal? According to the network, kicking off new seasons of hit shows midseason dramatically reduces the number of breaks during the show's run. When shows get underway in the fall, the schedules get very off-and-on heading into the middle of November.

"What we've seen the last several years, and we've really proven this out with 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' back in midseason of 24 and 25, is we want to give viewers a chance to watch these shows with as little interruption as possible across the season," Ari Goldman, SVP, Content Strategy and Scheduling, shared about the move"So I think when we get to the midseason plans, and you think about the opportunities that we have on the ABC schedule, going from 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' to the College Football Playoff, the Grammys, the Oscars, and obviously the Super Bowl. I think we have such amazing momentum at the start of 27 to bring the show back in a big way." To make his case, Goldman pointed to how well The Rookie and Will Trent have performed since being moved to midseason, especially with younger viewers. Though the Fall 2026 schedule was released, no details were released regarding how the midseason schedule will look and any potential changes.

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