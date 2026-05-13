Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: a goofy movie, disney, mondo
Mondo Reveals New Disney's A Goofy Movie Vinyl Figure 3-Pack
Mondo has revealed a new A Goofy Movie vinyl figure set featuring legends like Powerline, Max, and and the one and only Goofy
Article Summary
- Mondo unveils a Disney’s A Goofy Movie vinyl figure 3-pack with Powerline, Max, and Goofy in premium stylized form.
- The A Goofy Movie set includes swap-out portraits, arms, and accessories to recreate standout movie moments.
- Powerline stands 9.2 inches tall, with Goofy at 8 inches and Max at 6.1 inches, each with a display stand included.
- Priced at $160, the limited-edition A Goofy Movie Mondo set is up for pre-order now and arrives in October 2026.
It is time for the road trip of a lifetime, as Mondo has revealed its newest Mondo Squads with A Goofy Movie. This limited-edition A Goofy Movie set celebrates Disney's cult-classic 1995 animated film, featuring Powerline, Max, and Goofy as premium collectibles. Each of these figures is a more sculpted piece of art rather than a fully articulated figure. However, Monod has created a variety of swappable parts for Powerline, Goofy, and Max that will help capture iconic moments from the film. Powerline gets a nice selection to have to take to the stage in style with Max and Gooft "Stand Out" with some fun Lester's Possum Park hats, a backpack, and some Hi Dad soup. Powerline comes in at 9.2" tall, Goofy at 8", and Max at 6.1" tall, with the whole set getting a $160 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on the Mondo Shop right now with an October 2026 release.
A Goofy Movie – Powerline, Max, and Goofy Figure Set
"The heartwarming trip of a lifetime… in the end we all see "eye to eye." From the 1995 classic, A Goofy Movie, Mondo is happy to present the Powerline, Max, and Goofy Figureset. Concepted andsculpted by Sebastian Gomez, each of these figures comes with a number of Limited Edition extras to get your display just right!"
Powerline
- Powerline Figure
- Serious Singing Portrait
- Open Mouth Portrait
- Eyes Closed Singing Portrait
- Resting Arms Swaps
- Dance Pose Arms Swaps
- Figure Stand
Goofy
- Goofy Figure
- Smile Portrait
- Opossum Hat Portrait
- Rocking Out Portrait
- Resting Arms Swaps
- Rocking Out Right Arm Swap
- "Hi Dad" Soup Left Hand Swap with Removable Cup
- Figure Stand
Max
- Max Figure
- Smile Portrait
- Opossum Hat Portrait
- Hat and Sunglasses Portrait
- Resting Arms Swaps
- Crossed Arms Swap
- Backpack
- Figure Stand