Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: a goofy movie, disney, mondo

Mondo Reveals New Disney's A Goofy Movie Vinyl Figure 3-Pack

Mondo has revealed a new A Goofy Movie vinyl figure set featuring legends like Powerline, Max, and and the one and only Goofy

Article Summary Mondo unveils a Disney’s A Goofy Movie vinyl figure 3-pack with Powerline, Max, and Goofy in premium stylized form.

The A Goofy Movie set includes swap-out portraits, arms, and accessories to recreate standout movie moments.

Powerline stands 9.2 inches tall, with Goofy at 8 inches and Max at 6.1 inches, each with a display stand included.

Priced at $160, the limited-edition A Goofy Movie Mondo set is up for pre-order now and arrives in October 2026.

It is time for the road trip of a lifetime, as Mondo has revealed its newest Mondo Squads with A Goofy Movie. This limited-edition A Goofy Movie set celebrates Disney's cult-classic 1995 animated film, featuring Powerline, Max, and Goofy as premium collectibles. Each of these figures is a more sculpted piece of art rather than a fully articulated figure. However, Monod has created a variety of swappable parts for Powerline, Goofy, and Max that will help capture iconic moments from the film. Powerline gets a nice selection to have to take to the stage in style with Max and Gooft "Stand Out" with some fun Lester's Possum Park hats, a backpack, and some Hi Dad soup. Powerline comes in at 9.2" tall, Goofy at 8", and Max at 6.1" tall, with the whole set getting a $160 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on the Mondo Shop right now with an October 2026 release.

A Goofy Movie – Powerline, Max, and Goofy Figure Set

"The heartwarming trip of a lifetime… in the end we all see "eye to eye." From the 1995 classic, A Goofy Movie, Mondo is happy to present the Powerline, Max, and Goofy Figureset. Concepted andsculpted by Sebastian Gomez, each of these figures comes with a number of Limited Edition extras to get your display just right!"

Powerline

Powerline Figure

Serious Singing Portrait

Open Mouth Portrait

Eyes Closed Singing Portrait

Resting Arms Swaps

Dance Pose Arms Swaps

Figure Stand

Goofy

Goofy Figure

Smile Portrait

Opossum Hat Portrait

Rocking Out Portrait

Resting Arms Swaps

Rocking Out Right Arm Swap

"Hi Dad" Soup Left Hand Swap with Removable Cup

Figure Stand

Max

Max Figure

Smile Portrait

Opossum Hat Portrait

Hat and Sunglasses Portrait

Resting Arms Swaps

Crossed Arms Swap

Backpack

Figure Stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!