Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Backrooms

Backrooms: New Official Promo Spotlights The Early Positive Reviews

A24 has released a new official promo for Kane Parsons' Backrooms, highlighting the early, positive reactions from critics.

Article Summary A24 has released a new Backrooms promo, spotlighting early positive reviews as buzz builds ahead of the film’s debut.

Early Backrooms reactions suggest Kane Parsons may have another offbeat A24 horror hit on the way this month.

The latest Backrooms footage leans into the film’s eerie atmosphere, teasing more of its unsettling, surreal horror.

Backrooms also stands out for its fast turnaround, moving from a brief 2025 shoot to a May 29 theatrical release.

Every now and then, A24 has lightning in a bottle, and it seems like no one saw it coming, not even the studio. There is a decent chance that Backrooms is another example of that happening. There is a large and dedicated fanbase behind this film that is eagerly awaiting the chance to see it in theaters because fans of content creators are usually very willing to put their money where their mouth is, when said amount of money is reasonable. We can argue that movie tickets are getting expensive, but it's still within the realm of most people being able to afford them, and, much like Iron Lung, this is another example of certain segments of the internet feeling like one of their own is succeeding.

Backrooms has been screened for select critics, and it appears that A24 might have another weird-as-hell horror movie on its hands. So far, everything is trending positively as we head into the final weeks before the release date. The new official promo released today spotlights those early positive reactions and shows off more of that spooky, weird-ass footage.

The film put together an impressive cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. One of the nice things about horror specifically is that the best films are minimalistic and can be done quick and dirty, which is very good for extremely tight production schedules. Filming took place for just over a month from July 25, 2025, to August 14, 2025, and a mere nine months later, the final film is set to be released in theaters.

Backrooms: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

From writer/director Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. BACKROOMS – In Theaters May 29

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