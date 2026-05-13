Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: president curtis, rick and morty

President Curtis: WBD Confirms Rick and Morty Spinoff Set for 2026

During Upfronts, it was confirmed that Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, President Curtis, will premiere in 2026.

Article Summary Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed President Curtis during Upfronts, locking the Rick and Morty spinoff for 2026.

Keith David leads President Curtis, with Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash joining the Adult Swim animated series.

Dan Harmon and James Siciliano’s spinoff follows President Andre Curtis tackling sci-fi crises beyond Rick’s interest.

After its Annecy world premiere reveal, President Curtis now has an official 2026 release window for Adult Swim.

It looks like fans of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty will be getting a double dose of animated goodness this year. With the main series set to debut its ninth season on May 24th, we learned last month that the Annecy International Animation Film Festival would include a world premiere of President Curtis, the animated spinoff series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Keith David, and stemming from Rick and Morty EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. While it might be safe to assume that meant President Curtis would arrive at some point later this year, there were no guarantees – until today. During its Upfronts 2026 presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery offered updates, previews, and announcements about the company's upcoming programming – and that included a confirmation that the spinoff series would hit at some point in 2026.

President Curtis: Rick and Morty Discuss Animated Spinoff

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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