Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: helldivers II, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals New Elite Edition Helldivers II Figure

Protect Super Earth in style with McFarlane Toys newest Elite Edition gaming figure with a new Helldivers II B-01 Tactical

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the Helldivers II B-01 Tactical as Elite Edition #10, bringing Super Earth action to collectors.

The 7-inch Helldivers figure features premium sculpting, soft goods, wired cape, and up to 22 points of articulation.

B-01 Tactical arrives armed for democracy with the Liberator, Railgun, Senator, Torcher, Saber, and Machine Gun.

McFarlane’s new Helldivers collectible is up for pre-order now at $59.99 and is already selling out fast online.

Helldivers II didn't just become one of gaming's biggest surprise hits; it became a full-blown phenomenon fueled by exploding bugs, friendly fire, and pure democracy. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, this co-op shooter throws players into the boots of Super Earth's expendable elite soldiers as they battle alien swarms and robotic armies across the galaxy. The game's over-the-top satire, cinematic combat, and nonstop battlefield disasters quickly turned Helldivers II into a legendary experience, and now that experience and chaos are coming home thanks to McFarlane Toys. Releasing as part of their ongoing video game line, the new McFarlane Elite Edition #10 figure is here with the B-01 Tactical. Get ready to spread Democracy across your collection with an impressive figure that has a wired soft goods cape, a collector's card, and a display base. He comes locked and loaded for any fight with the Liberator, Railgun, Senator, Torcher, Saber, Machine Gun, and some interchangeable hands. McFarlane is ready to have collectors spread democracy straight out of the box with this impressive Helldivers II figure, already up for pre-order and selling out fast for $59.99.

B-01 Tactical (Helldivers II) 7" Figure McFarlane Elite Edition #10

"Fight for Super Earth! Freedom. Peace. Managed Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization are under attack from deadly alien creatures conspiring to destroy your planet and its values. The Helldivers must take on the role of peacekeepers in this Galactic War and protect their home planet, spread the message of Democracy and repel the hostiles by force. MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION action figure from McFarlane Toys features an incredibly detailed sculpt with soft goods and premium paint applications."

7" scale deluxe action figure is based on the Helldivers 2 video game.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing, plus a soft goods wired cape.

Includes 4 alternate hands, torcher, liberator, senator, railgun, stun baton, saber, machine gun and display base.

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