Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky, Deniz camp, Ultimate Endgame, ultimates, Valerio Schiti

Ultimates & Armageddon Have Same Major Marvel Comics Death (Spoilers)

The Ultimate Universe and Armageddon both have the same Major Marvel Comics Death in Captain America #11 and Ultimate Endgame #4

Today sees Marvel Comics publish Ultimate Endgame #4 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf as well as Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti. And you know how I had a little fun the other day with Batman and Absolute Batman kinda telling the same story right now? Well… so it is with The Ultimates and Captain America, in the very same week, both from Marvel Comics. The same major Marvel death across both series, both universes, simultaneously… so obviously spoilers going in.

General Ross has gone all Dr Strangelove on us, and taken the soldiers under his command to attack Latveria, itself in the throes of a civil war in the wake of the death and defeat of Doctor Doom.

Even as there is a brand new Doctor Doom. While over in Ultimate Endgame, it's the New Ultimate Reed Richards version of Doctor Doom, playing the Old Ultimate Reed Richards ruling Latveria, that may doom them all.

But Steve Rogers is the one under assault over in the 616… trying to save this Doom..

As well as setting up the themes of the upcoming Armageddon we have seen teased on Free Comic Book Day. This General Ross would happily kill the baby Adolf. No moral dilemmas here… And as the nuclear warheads fly in Ultimate Endgame…

So the Hulk warheads fly in Captain America…

The Ultimate Universe has put out the call for help…

As has Steve Rogers…

Although in comparison, it might be for the birds…

… it is still very welcome in the moment.

Even as General Ross raises the states, the armaments and the Hulks…

In Ultimate Endgame, their Captain America faces the Frenchman known as Captain Britain. They have a different history… although it seems they do have Monty Python's Flying Circus movies, just like Planet She-Hulk.

With the Steve Rogers Captain America making a stand in both realities. In the 616…

…. saving those from imminent death, even at the risk of his own.

His shield saving the kid. And so, as the United States Of America celebrates its Semiquincentennial 250th year….

./.. in today's Captain America #11, Steve Rogers dies at the hands of a US Army squadron in an illegal action in a foreign country led by General Ross…. And in Ultimate Endgame #14?

He is killed by Captain Britain. I don't think either version gets more on the nose than that. Though in the 616 it is not the end…

Where does Steve Rogers, Captain America, go when he's dead?

He is in Hell. Marvel Hell. Doctor Doom's Hell. Maybe he didn't say his prayers that morning. But it does I suppose explain this foreshadowing image….

You know, the Ultimate Universe also has its own hell. Shame they got rid of Ultimate Illyana. And yes, Ultimate Captain America is on the cover of the final Ultimate Endgame #5. But Ultimate Spider-Man was on the cover of #4, and he died last month….

Ultimate Endgame #4 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER! Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices!

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER! Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices! Ultimate Endgame #5 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

DOOM'S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom's ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with RED HULK'S ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win… Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can't-miss issue!

DOOM'S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom's ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with RED HULK'S ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win… Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can't-miss issue! Captain America #12 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON!

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON! Captain America #13 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer…

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer… CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by TON LIMA

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI Variant Cover by DOMENICO CAVA

A SOUL FOR A SOUL… In CAPTAIN AMERICA #14, Captain America and Victor Von Doom, bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy Mephisto. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance?

On Sale 8/5

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