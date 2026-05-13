Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, kaiyodo

DC Comics Deadshot Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Arrives from Kaiyodo

Kaiyodo debuts their newest DC Comics Justice League figure with the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Deadshot figure

Article Summary DC Comics Deadshot joins Kaiyodo’s Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line with a 6.7-inch figure inspired by his classic look.

The DC Comics assassin Floyd Lawton brings dual pistols, two sniper rifles, wrist blasters, and dynamic effect parts.

Deadshot’s comic book legacy is spotlighted, from his 1950 Batman debut to his rise as a lethal Suicide Squad marksman.

Pre-orders are live now through Kaiyodo overseas for about $70, with the DC Comics Deadshot figure set for Q1 2027.

DC Comics Deadshot, aka Floyd Lawton, debuted as a sharply dressed vigilante in Gotham City with Batman #59 in 1950. Created by Bob Kane, David Vern Reed, and Lew Schwartz, Deadshot was soon to be revealed as a ruthless criminal who was trying to take control of Gotham's underworld. Over time, he evolved into one of DC Comics' deadliest assassins, who is famous for never missing a shot. His trademark wrist guns, cybernetic targeting gear, and kill count are now back as Kaiyodo as Deadshot joins their DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech collection.

Build up your Suicide Squad figure with a new 6.7" tall dynamic figure design that is inspired by his classic comic appearance. This DC Comics release comes armed to the teeth with two distinct sniper rifles, dual pistols, and Deadshot's signature wrist-mounted blasters. Deadshot will also feature multiple firing effects with muzzle flashes, smoke trails, and bullet-shot effects, and a blood-splatter effect piece. Pre-orders are already live overseas for roughly $70 with a Q1 2027 release date.

DC Comics – Deadshot Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech

"The assassin Dead Shot, who is said to be the strongest in the DC universe in sniping skills and is also known as the main force of the extra-legal unit "Suicide Squad". It appears in Amazing Yamaguchi with an arrangement from a classic costume featuring a silver and red two-tone bull's eye (target) mark on the chest!"

"Two types of sniper rifles, military style and futuristic style, full of two pistols, and a built-in wristband gun and a gun that you are good at. Bullet firing, muzzle flash, and rising smoke effects can be attached to any muzzle. A blood splash effect that can be attached to other figures is also included! Along with Ameyama's unique full-body mobility, you can enjoy a variety of shooting actions."

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