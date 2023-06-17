Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, chinese science fiction, Liu Cixin, netflix, three-body problem, tudum

3 Body Problem Set for January 2024 Premiere; Official Teaser Released

Hitting screens in January 2024, Netflix released a teaser for its adaptation of Liu Cixin's epic Science Fiction novel 3 Body Problem.

Netflix has finally released a trailer for their version of Liu Cixin's epic Chinese Science Fiction saga 3 Body Problem, with the first season premiering in January 2024. The showrunners are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as part of their overall deal with Netflix, and Alexander Woo. 3 Body Problem stars Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer and Zine Tseng.

As Netflix's official synopsis goes, "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

BTW, There's Already a Complete Chinese TV Version of 3 Body Problem

A complete thirty-episode season of The Three-Body Problem already premiered earlier this year on Chinese television and various global streaming outlets like Viki and YouTube. It was an adaptation of the entire novel from beginning to end with one unsurprising omission: the scenes of the brutality of the Cultural Revolution were left out of the series due to the demand of the Chinese censors. Bleeding Cool reviewed the entire series from episodes one to thirty. The Chinese television series was considered flawed but largely a success by viewers and fans of the novel. It was popular enough to prompt a second series to be greenlit, The Three-Body Problem: The Dark Forest, which will adapt the second novel in the trilogy, and a spinoff miniseries, The Three-Body Problem: Da Shi.

The Netflix version of The Three-Body Problem will include the scenes from the Cultural Revolution that were left out of the Chinese adaptation, but Chinese fans on social media already expect they will be really cheesy and bad because Westerners still do not fully grasp the nuances of that period in Chinese history, least of all the former showrunners of Game of Thrones, whom Chinese viewers, like everyone else in the world, believe completely screwed up the ending.

It looks like the first eight-episode season of 3 Body Problem will also draw on plot elements from later books in the trilogy, but it's still going to need more than one season to tell the whole story of the saga, which goes all the way to the literal End of Time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!