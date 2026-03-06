Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: 5 Things, jason mewes, Jay Mewes

5 Things: Jay Mewes Hosts YouTube Talk Series: Benoist, Adams & More

Jay Mewes is expanding his talents to the new YouTube series 5 Things, featuring guests Melissa Benoist, Patrick J Adams, Logic, and more.

Article Summary Jay Mewes launches 5 Things, a new YouTube series with celebrity guests and candid conversations.

Guests choose 5 essential items in a convenience store, sparking fun and revealing stories beyond press tours.

Initial episodes feature Melissa Benoist, Danny Trejo, Patrick J Adams, Logic, Adam Pally, and Kevin Smith.

5 Things stands out with unscripted, honest chats about guests' past favorites and current obsessions.

The talk show format has evolved over the years, with several celebrities embracing hosting their own series, especially in the post-pandemic era, where podcasts have thrived with various themes. From revisiting beloved films and TV shows, themed shows with a simple premise like First We Feast, Carpool Karaoke, or Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, former late-night hosts like Conan O'Brien and David Letterman shedding their more structured formats in new shows, to actors embracing their second life as dedicated podcasters like Michael Rosenbaum and Katee Sackhoff. Now, you can add Jay Mewes to the mix with his YouTube series 5 Things.

5 Things: Jay Mewes Allows Guests to Provide Insight into Their Lives Beyond Their Projects

"This is not your typical interview show. Not even close. 🛒✨ Multiple guests. Wild stories. Zero script," Mewes writes. "Set inside a public convenience store, I'll guide celebrity guests through the aisles to pick their 5 essential items — from childhood snacks to current obsessions — turning everyday choices into funny, candid, rapid-fire revelations. No press-cycle fluff. Just real conversations in aisle five. 🛒"

Produced by Jeff Vespa and Jon Koa of Some Assembly, Mewes released the first five episodes featuring guests Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Danny Trejo, director Kevin Smith, who also plays "life partner" Silent Bob of the popular stoner duo of "Jay and Silent Bob", comedian Adam Pally (Suits), and the Grammy-nominated Logic. Mewes burst into the scene in Smith's breakout hit Clerks in 1994, appearing in all nine of Smith's View Askewniverse films and beyond, taking every opportunity to collaborate in one form or another, whether it's Smith's The 4:30 Movie in 2024, playing a different stoner character with Smith on Netflix's That '90s Show, or contributing to Smith's animated He-Man shows like Revelation and Revolution, also on Netflix. The actor has also appeared on the CW's The Flash, SYFY's Z Nation, and the indie action flick Killing Mary Sue (2025). You can check out the series channel here.

