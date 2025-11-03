Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, trump, zohran mamdani

60 Minutes: Trump Would Vote Cuomo Over Mamdani; Mamdani Approves

During his 60 Minutes interview, Donald Trump made it clear that he would choose Andrew Cuomo over Zohran Mamdani in NYC's mayoral race.

The spotlight will be on a number of elections and ballot initiatives on Tuesday, with the NYC Mayoral race between Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani, and Curtis Sliwa grabbing a whole lot of national attention (including NBC's Saturday Night Live, more on that below). In case he hadn't made it clear enough before, Donald Trump weighed in during his one-on-one interview with CBS's 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell that he is no fan of Mandani, whom he continued to label a "communist" and "far worse than a socialist." O'Donnell followed up by asking if a Mamdani win would impact the federal funding that NYC would receive. "It's going to be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a communist running New York, all you're doing is wasting the money you're sending there," Trump responded.

As for Cuomo's claim that Trump will "take over New York [City] and send tanks down Fifth Avenue," Trump wrote it off as "crazy," adding, "When I left New York, we were at the epitome. It was a great city … but there were some bad sides because we had a guy named [Former Mayor Bill] de Blasio, the worst mayor in history." That said, if he had to vote between Cuomo and Mamdani, Trump would be in Cuomo's corner. "I'm not a fan of Cuomo … but if it's going to be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I'm going to pick the bad Democrat all the time," he said.

Not long after the interview, Mandani took to social media to "congratulate" Cumomo on earning Trump's endorsement:

SNL NYC Mayoral Race: Zohran Mamdani/Youssef, Curtis Sliwa/Gillis

This past weekend's Saturday Night Live opened with a focus on NY1 and the New York City Mayoral Race. Right off the bat, props to Kenan Thompson for the joke about no one knowing who he was portraying. Andrew Cuomo (Miles Teller), Zohran Mamdani (Ramy Youssef), and Curtis Sliwa (Shane Gillis) – with intro jokes about Cuomo's legal issues, Mamdani smiling about everything (and the other candidates murdering the pronunciation of his name), and Sliwa just rambling. We even got a look at Kam Patterson's Mayor Eric Adams – but no one wanted his endorsement.

While Cuomo and Mamdani are called out for their respective pandering, Gillis excels in portraying Sliwa in what might be his best SNL sketch yet. Of course, Trump (James Austin Johnson) makes an appearance to remind everyone that the NYC election is also a referendum on him – while getting some shots in on all three (especially "handsy" Cuomo). Before donning a "Phantom of the Opera" mask and singing, Trump ponders adding "NYC Mayor" to his resume. It was a return to form for the Cold Open and an auspicious start to the show.

