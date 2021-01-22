61-Year-Old Sting to Return to the Ring for AEW Revolution

Well that didn't take long, did it? Sting will step into the ring at AEW's February PPV, the company confirmed Thursday. Sting will team with Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

During his AEW Dynamite report Wednesday night, esteemed Bleeding Cool writer El Presidente covered the segment thusly:

Sting Congratulates Darby Allin Don't look at me, comrades. That's the actual name of the segment! Tony Schiavone introduces Sting and Darby Allin, who come to the ring. Sting, well, he congratulates Darby on being TNT champ. He says he wasn't here to interrupt the last match, he just wanted to make sure things were fair. Taz interrupts from the TonyKhantron and complains about the last few weeks. He says Sting and Darby have been fighting street style while Team Taz were being gentlemen. Taz challenges them to a street fight. Sting whispers something to Allin. Allin tells Taz to be careful what he wishes for because it just might happen. Excalibur says that was Allin accepting. I'm not so sure, comrades, but I guess we will see.

It looks like it wasn't just El Presidente to whom the segment's resolution was unclear, but nevertheless, AEW has now made things official, with Sting and Darby Allin set to team up against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution. Will the geriatric Stinger's body hold up? Well, with the street fight atmosphere and the lack of Seth Rollins handing out dangerous buckle bombs to senior citizens, Sting should hopefully be alright.

Revolution is set to air on PPV on Saturday, February 27th. The show will likely air from Daily's Place, where all of AEW's recent television has been filmed, unless the pandemic situation significantly changes in the near future. Tickets are not yet available, but when and if they are, you'll be able to find out more info here.