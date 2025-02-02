Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Grammy Awards, Grammys

67th Grammys Red Carpet Looks: Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan & More!

Check out images and videos from The 67th Grammys red carpet: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and many more!

With CBS and Paramount+'s Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammy Awards kicking off at 8 pm ET, we've got a look at how the red carpet went as a number of famous faces made their in for the event. This year, the Grammys ceremony will focus largely on honoring, supporting, and raising funds for those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires and the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting the good fight.

With that in mind, we have an image gallery and some red carpet cams that The Recording Academy had set up to catch the arrival of a number of famous faces – including Noah, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, Shaboozey, Teddy Swim, Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Doechi, Benson Boone, Madison Beer,

The 67th Grammys Nominations: A Rundown

The following is a sampling (complete list here) of nominations from the 12 fields and 94 categories in play (a number of which will have been given out by the time the broadcast kicks off):

Record of the Year "Now and Then" – The Beatles "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter "360" – Charli xcx "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar "Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan "Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone Album of the Year New Blue Sun – André 3000 COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter BRAT – Charli xcx Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift Song of the Year "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey) "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) "Die with a Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars) "Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone) "Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan) "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) "Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter) "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé) Best New Artist Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Doechii Khruangbin RAYE Chappell Roan Shaboozey Teddy Swims Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Alissia Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II Ian Fitchuk Mustard Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Jessi Alexander Amy Allen Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon RAYE Best Pop Vocal Album Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift Best Dance Pop Recording "Make You Mine" – Madison Beer "Von dutch" – Charli xcx "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" – Billie Eilish "yes, and?" – Ariana Grande "Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan Best Rock Song "Beautiful People (Stay High)" – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys) "Broken Man" – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) "Dark Matter" – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam) "Dilemma" – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day) "Gift Horse" – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES) Best Alternative Music Album Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Charm – Clairo The Collective – Kim Gordon What Now – Brittany Howard All Born Screaming – St. Vincent Best R&B Song "After Hours" – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani) "Burning" – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems) "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones) "Ruined Me" – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long) "Saturn" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) Best Progressive R&B Album So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine En Route – Durand Bernarr Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino CRASH – Kehlani Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best Rap Performance "Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B "When the Sun Shines Again" – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos "NISSAN ALTIMA" – Doechii "Houdini" – Eminem "Like That" – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Yeah Glo!" – GloRilla "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar Best Alternative Jazz Album Night Reign – Arooj Aftab New Blue Sun – André 3000 Code Derivation – Robert Glasper Foreverland – Keyon Harrold No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello Best Country Album COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé F-1 Trillion – Post Malone Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves Higher – Chris Stapleton Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson Best Americana Album The Other Side – T Bone Burnett $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee Best Latin Pop Album Funk Generation – Anitta El Viaje – Luis Fonsi GARCÍA – Kany García Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis Best African Music Performance "Tomorrow" – Yemi Alade "MMS" – Asake & Wizkid "Sensational" – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay "Higher" – Burna Boy "Love Me JeJe" – Tems Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison) American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers Best Opera Recording Adams: Girls of the Golden West – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale) Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus) Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O'Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

