67th Grammys Red Carpet Looks: Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan & More!

Check out images and videos from The 67th Grammys red carpet: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and many more!

With CBS and Paramount+'s Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammy Awards kicking off at 8 pm ET, we've got a look at how the red carpet went as a number of famous faces made their in for the event. This year, the Grammys ceremony will focus largely on honoring, supporting, and raising funds for those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires and the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting the good fight.

Image: CBS Entertainment/The Recording Academy

With that in mind, we have an image gallery and some red carpet cams that The Recording Academy had set up to catch the arrival of a number of famous faces – including Noah, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, Shaboozey, Teddy Swim, Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Doechi, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, 

The 67th Grammys Nominations: A Rundown

The following is a sampling (complete list here) of nominations from the 12 fields and 94 categories in play (a number of which will have been given out by the time the broadcast kicks off):

Record of the Year

"Now and Then" – The Beatles

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"360" – Charli xcx

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Die with a Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n' Sweet  Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Best Dance Pop Recording

"Make You Mine" – Madison Beer

"Von dutch" – Charli xcx

"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" – Billie Eilish

"yes, and?" – Ariana Grande

"Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan

Best Rock Song

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

"Broken Man" – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

"Dark Matter" – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

"Dilemma" – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

"Gift Horse" – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent

Best R&B Song

"After Hours" – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Burning" – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"Ruined Me" – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Saturn" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine

En Route – Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino

CRASH – Kehlani

Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best Rap Performance

"Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B

"When the Sun Shines Again" – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

"NISSAN ALTIMA" – Doechii

"Houdini" – Eminem

"Like That" – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" – GloRilla

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign – Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Code Derivation – Robert Glasper

Foreverland – Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA – Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Best African Music Performance

"Tomorrow" – Yemi Alade

"MMS" – Asake & Wizkid

"Sensational" – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

"Higher" – Burna Boy

"Love Me JeJe" – Tems

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best Opera Recording

Adams: Girls of the Golden West – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus)

Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O'Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

