67th Grammys Red Carpet Looks: Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan & More!

Check out images and videos from The 67th Grammys red carpet: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, and many more!
Sun, 02 Feb 2025 19:25:08 -0600 by Ray Flook
With CBS and Paramount+'s
Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammy Awards kicking off at 8 pm ET, we've got a look at how the red carpet went as a number of famous faces made their in for the event. This year, the Grammys ceremony will focus largely on honoring, supporting, and raising funds for those impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires and the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting the good fight.
Image: CBS Entertainment/The Recording Academy
With that in mind, we have an image gallery and some red carpet cams that The Recording Academy had set up to catch the arrival of a number of famous faces – including Noah,
Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, Shaboozey, Teddy Swim, Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Doechi, Benson Boone, Madison Beer,
Cardi B and Gayle King at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Norah Jones at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Andrew Watt, Jeff Ament and Charlotte Lawrence at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert Trujillo of Metallica and his son at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Nischelle Turner and Kelsea Ballerini at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Kim Gordon at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Idles at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Tems at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Paris Hilton and Cynthia Erivo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
CeeLo Green and Shani James at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Miley Cyrus at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Shaboozey and Miley Cyrus at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Shaboozey and Lainey Wilson at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Cardi B at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Kruangbin at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Cardi B at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Miley Cyrus at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Cardi B at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Will Smith at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Cynthia Erivo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Miley Cyrus at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Miley Cyrus at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Madison Beer at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Miley Cyrus at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Shaboozey at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Madison Beer at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Gracie Abrams at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Doechi at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Charli XCX at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Charli XCX at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Benson Boone at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Charli XCX at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Rob Halford at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Teddy Swims and Raiche Wright at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Kelsea Ballerini, and Noah Kahan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Raye at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Teddy Swims at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Brittany Howard and Anna-Maria Babcock at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappel Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappel Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Shenseea at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappel Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chappel Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Finneas and Billie Ellish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Ellish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Ellish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Ellish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Busta Rhymes at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Lady Gaga at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Janelle Monáeat The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
VIDEO The 67th Grammys Nominations: A Rundown
The following is a sampling ( complete list here) of nominations from the 12 fields and 94 categories in play (a number of which will have been given out by the time the broadcast kicks off):
Record of the Year
"Now and Then" – The Beatles
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé
"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter
"360" – Charli xcx
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan
"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Die with a Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
"Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Best Dance Pop Recording
"Make You Mine" – Madison Beer
"Von dutch" – Charli xcx
"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" – Billie Eilish
"yes, and?" – Ariana Grande
"Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan
Best Rock Song
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
"Broken Man" – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
"Dark Matter" – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
"Dilemma" – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
"Gift Horse" – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm – Clairo
The Collective – Kim Gordon
What Now – Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent
Best R&B Song
"After Hours" – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
"Burning" – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
"Ruined Me" – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
"Saturn" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine
En Route – Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino
CRASH – Kehlani
Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best Rap Performance
"Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B
"When the Sun Shines Again" – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
"NISSAN ALTIMA" – Doechii
"Houdini" – Eminem
"Like That" – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
"Yeah Glo!" – GloRilla
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell
Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation – Anitta
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA – Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Best African Music Performance
"Tomorrow" – Yemi Alade
"MMS" – Asake & Wizkid
"Sensational" – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
"Higher" – Burna Boy
"Love Me JeJe" – Tems
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)
American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer
Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Opera Recording
Adams: Girls of the Golden West – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus)
Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O'Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
