Paper Girls Interview: Lai Nelet, Jones, Strazza Discuss Amazon Series

Bleeding Cool had a chance to speak with Riley Lai Nelet, Camryn Jones, and Fina Strazza about friendship on set and stepping into their respective roles for Amazon's Prime Video series adaptation, Paper Girls. Lai Nelet stars as "new kid" Erin Tieng, while Jones stars as Tiffany Quilkin and Strazza stars as KJ Brandman. From their memories from the set to the fun & nerves that were involved in making the series, the trio was able to cover some impressive ground in our interview below.

Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by breakout leads Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry and Adina Porter as Prioress.

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.