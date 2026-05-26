Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Pale Demon Gladiator Revealed

Prepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios reveals the Mythic Legions Armory Gladiators Pale Demon, built for the brutal Coliseum of Mercurios.

The Mythic Legions Pale Demon features grey skin, black gladiator armor, and a highly articulated body for dynamic poses.

Loaded with Mythic Legions accessories, the Pale Demon includes 2 heads, shoulder armor, belts, and multiple weapons.

Pre-orders for the Mythic Legions Armory Gladiators Pale Demon are live now for $54.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators line continues to expand its brutal world of Mythoss with another eerie addition straight from the depths of the arena. The Pale Demon Armory Gladiator is part of Four Horsemen Studios' newest ongoing experiment in building fully customizable, lore-inspired fighters that are designed for the legendary Coliseum of Mercurios. In this Coliseum, warriors from across the realm are forged into champions through endless combat and spectacle. This latest release leans heavily into the darkness of Mythoss with the Pale Demon, whose sole purpose is to fight.

The warrior is suited up in black, layered gladiator armor, built on the highly articulated Mythic Legions body system. The Pale Demon has grey skin to complement the armor and will include a wide range of swappable parts. Four Horsemen Studios was sure to include a secondary, unmasked head sculpt, a sword, an axe, a hammer, a shield, and shoulder armor. Pre-orders for the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Pale Demon are already live for $54.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Pale Demon Armory Gladiator

"Add the ultimate gladiator warriors to your Mythic Legions army! The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Pale Demon Armory Gladiator action figure is around 7 inches in size and features multiple points of articulation for creating various poses with the figure. The figure also comes with two heads, shoulder armor, four belts, and a variety of weapons to customize the figure with. Don't miss your chance to add this impressive figure to your Four Horsemen collection!"

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Part of the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators series

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Pale Demon Armory Gladiator figure

2 Head parts

Shoulder armor

Sword

Axe

Hammer

Shield

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