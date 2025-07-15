Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

77th Emmy Awards Noms: Severance, The Studio, The Penguin Score Big

Set for Sunday, September 14th, with host Nate Bargatze, here's a look at the categories and nominees announced for the 77th Emmy Awards.

Before comedian and actor Nate Bargatze takes to the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to host the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14th (8:00-11:00 pm ET/5:00-8:00 pm PT), on CBS and Paramount+*, we have the not-so-small matter of nominations to get through. Earlier today, that's exactly what we got from Harvey Guillén, Brenda Song, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. Some big takeaways? Apple TV+'s Severance walked away with 27 noms, with The Studio walking away with 223 noms. On the limited series side, HBO's The Penguin nabbed 24 noms.

77th Emmy Awards: Your Complete List of Nominees

Here's a look at the nominations livestream, followed by a rundown of the announced categories and nominees. A quick note: nominations in the categories of Outstanding Reality Competition and Outstanding Talk Series were revealed live on CBS Mornings earlier today at 4:47 am PT/7:47 am ET. For a complete rundown of all of the categories and nominees, head on over to The TV Academy website for more.

Limited series

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

Limited series / TV movie lead actress

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Limited series / TV movie lead actor

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Limited series / TV movie supporting actress

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"

Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"

Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Limited series / TV movie supporting actor

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"The Studio"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Comedy lead actress

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Comedy lead actor

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Comedy supporting actress

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Comedy supporting actor

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Drama series

"Andor"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

Drama lead actress

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Drama lead actor

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Drama supporting actress

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Drama supporting actor

Zach Cherry, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Television movie

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"

"The Gorge"

"Mountainhead"

"Nonnas"

"Rebel Ridge"

Talk series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Reality competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

Scripted variety series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"Saturday Night Live"

Emmy Award-winning producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, and Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment are returning as executive producers of the 77th Emmy Awards. This marks their third consecutive year as executive producers of television's biggest night.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

