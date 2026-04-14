Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Turns to Dr. Roach: S04E15 "The Blank Expanse of Nothing"

Will Trent looks to Dr. Roach for help on tonight's episode of Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, S04E15: "The Blank Expanse of Nothing."

Fans of ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent have a whole lot to be happy about heading into tonight's episode, with the news hitting on Monday that the hit series would be back for a fifth season. But there's still a ton more of this season to go. In S04E15: "The Blank Expanse of Nothing," Will (Rodríguez) looks to Dr. Roach (Margaret Cho) for a bit of clarity regarding how to handle Adelaide (Mallory Jansen)- while Amanda (Sonja Sohn) learns how the FBI is involved in all of this. Meanwhile, Faith (Iantha Richardson) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) look for answers after a young girl claims to have been abducted by aliens. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's chapter – followed by the cast's Season 5 announcement video.

Will Trent S04E15: "The Blank Expanse of Nothing" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 15: "The Blank Expanse of Nothing" – Faith and Ormewood investigate a girl's alien abduction claim and uncover a darker truth. Meanwhile, Amanda uncovers FBI warnings about Adelaide and a mysterious "Commander" figure linked to Will.

"Well… that's officially a wrap for me on Season 4 of Will Trent. Always a little bittersweet. So many incredible memories, too many to share and too many people to thank, but you know who you are," Rodriguez shared in an Instagram post this week, including an image of himself sitting on the set. "This cast and crew are everything. A truly special group that shows up every day and bring their best. They inspire me and continue to elevate the show. We go through it all together… often spending more time with each other than with our own families. It's an absolute pleasure collaborating with this team. Thank you to all the fans for your support, it means everything to us.Hope you enjoy the rest of the season and I'll keep shining a light on the wonderful faces behind Will Trent along the way ☺️🙏🏼 🕵️‍♂️ 🐕"

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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