Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S02E15 "Johnny B. Goode" Preview; S02 Finale First Look

Along with a preview for CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins S02E15: "Johnny B. Goode," here's an early look at the Season 2 finale.

Article Summary Get a preview of NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 15, "Johnny B. Goode," airing tonight on CBS.

The team dives into a deadly turf war after Lala tries to save Manny from gang life in this action-packed episode.

Watch the official trailers and sneak peeks to see what's in store for Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the Camp Pendleton crew.

Take a first look at the dramatic Season 2 finale, "Hollywood Ending," with early details and images revealed.

Buckle up because we're going to be doing some time-jumping with this preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins. Right from the start, we have some "timey-wimey" stuff going down because we're talking about a prequel series. Then there's the matter of us previewing an episode that's a few hours away – more of that time stuff. In S02E15: "Johnny B. Goode," the team finds itself in the middle of a turf war that's turning ugly fast. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter, we jump ahead in time to May 5th for a look at the official overview and preview image for S02E18: "Hollywood Ending."

NCIS: Origins S02E15 & Season 2 Finale Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 15: "Johnny B. Goode" – Lala's determination to get Manny (Miguel Gomez) out of gang life lands the team in the middle of a turf war. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal and directed by Anthony Hemingway.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 18: "Hollywood Ending" – With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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